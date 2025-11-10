Look at this fresh OS called Windows 10. Surely it's not going to end up unsupported anytime soon.

Windows 10 was officially retired by Microsoft on October 14, 2025, about 10 years after its launch. Windows 11 is now the company's main focus, regularly receiving feature and security updates.

The Windows 10 End-of-Life period has caused (and will continue to cause) a lot of problems for home and business PC users, but it's one of the UK's government departments making headlines lately with its upgrade spending.

According to a report from The Register, the UK's Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) has just completed the process of upgrading tens of thousands of Windows 7 PCs with Windows 10.