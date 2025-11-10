UK gov’t spends £312M upgrading to Windows 10 — the OS Microsoft just buried, instead of Windows 11

Why aim for Windows 11 when you can waste £312M on Windows 10’s funeral march?” The UK’s Defra spent £312 million upgrading PCs to Windows 10 — just as Microsoft retired the OS in October.

Windows 10 running on a laptop with desktop elements displayed on its screen
Look at this fresh OS called Windows 10. Surely it's not going to end up unsupported anytime soon. (Image credit: Zac Bowden | Windows Central)

Windows 10 was officially retired by Microsoft on October 14, 2025, about 10 years after its launch. Windows 11 is now the company's main focus, regularly receiving feature and security updates.

The Windows 10 End-of-Life period has caused (and will continue to cause) a lot of problems for home and business PC users, but it's one of the UK's government departments making headlines lately with its upgrade spending.