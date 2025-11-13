With Windows 10 reaching the end of mainstream support last month, many are taking a hard look at Windows 11. But those looking to activate the operating system without a license have one less option to do so. Microsoft has blocked a tool that allows people to activate Windows illegally.

The tool in question comes from a group called "Massgrave." The “MAS” in the name stands for Microsoft Activation Scripts. That group published a set of tools online that allow you to activate Windows and Office without a license. The PowerShell scripts are available on GitHub and let users run Windows or Office without paying any fees.