Surprise! A Windows BitLocker bug has returned to ruin your reboot — here's how to get around it

News
By published

Windows 11 and Windows 10 users might experience a BitLocker Recovery screen bug, which is something we've seen before.

Angry man shrugging and waving hands by the laptop in cafe
A BitLocker bug that we've seen before has reappeared for some Windows 11 and Windows 10 users. (Image credit: Getty Images | Olga Rolenko)

In what's becoming all too common of late, there's a new bug affecting Windows 11 (and Windows 10) users. And when I say a "new bug," I mean one that we've seen before a couple of times, which we thought was gone for good.

The issue has to do with BitLocker, and it arrived with Microsoft's October security updates (via Windows Latest). Microsoft has confirmed this bug as active via its Microsoft 365 Business and Windows 11 Enterprise channels, for which you need an account to see.