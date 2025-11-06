Surprise! A Windows BitLocker bug has returned to ruin your reboot — here's how to get around it

A BitLocker bug that we've seen before has reappeared for some Windows 11 and Windows 10 users.

In what's becoming all too common of late, there's a new bug affecting Windows 11 (and Windows 10) users. And when I say a "new bug," I mean one that we've seen before a couple of times, which we thought was gone for good.

The issue has to do with BitLocker, and it arrived with Microsoft's October security updates (via Windows Latest). Microsoft has confirmed this bug as active via its Microsoft 365 Business and Windows 11 Enterprise channels, for which you need an account to see.

Microsoft says the latest BitLocker bug is affecting Windows 11 versions 25H2 (KB5066835) and 24H2 (KB5066835), as well as Windows 10 version 22H2 (KB5066791).