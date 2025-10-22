Microsoft prepares major Windows 11 feature drop with new Start menu, Taskbar updates, and more | New features expected to roll out next month

Microsoft is finally ready to begin shipping its new Start menu for Windows 11 that was first announced earlier this year. As of this week, Microsoft is now testing the next major feature drop for Windows 11, and in it is the new Start menu along with Taskbar and File Explorer updates, and general quality of life improvements.

The next feature drop is now in testing with the Windows Insider Release Preview Channel, which is the last stop before a feature drop becomes generally available. That means these new features are expected to begin rolling out to production PCs imminently, possibly as soon as next month if all goes to plan.

Microsoft describes the new Start menu as "built to help you access your apps more quickly and smoothly," featuring a redesigned layout that promotes the apps list to the main area, along with a new category view that groups your apps list like the app shelf on an iPad or iPhone.

The new Windows 11 Start menu is a major upgrade. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The new Start menu is more customizable too, letting you switch the apps list between the new category view and classic alphabetical list view, as well as letting you disable the Recommended feed and pinning more apps instead. Or, you can outright remove both the Recommended and Pinned areas, and just have your apps list.

It also includes an updated Phone Link panel, which exists next to the Start menu and gives you quick access to your smartphone. You can see recent photos and notifications, and jump into replying to texts or viewing your phone screen right from the Start menu. It's an overall major upgrade compared to the old Start menu.

Alongside the new Start menu, Microsoft is also preparing to roll out improvements to the Taskbar and File Explorer. The Taskbar is set to gain an updated battery icon that's larger, turns yellow when battery is low, and lets you show your battery percentage on the Taskbar.

The new battery icon is available on the Taskbar and lock screen. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Taskbar is also gaining more animations, which will be most notable when you hover over open apps on the Taskbar. Now, their app previews will display with a pretty animation that makes Windows 11 feel a little more complete. This is something previous versions of Windows had, and it's finally been restored on Windows 11.