Windows 11 version 26H1: Everything we know so far about Microsoft's special OS release for next-gen silicon

Microsoft is hard at work on the next version of Windows 11, but this time things might be a little bit different. Instead of waiting until the second half of the year like most new version updates, Microsoft looks to be planning to ship a new version of Windows 11 much earlier, specifically for upcoming next-gen silicon.

The upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon X2-based SoC and NVIDIA N1X platform requires platform changes that aren't currently available in version 25H2, and the work required to light up Snapdragon X2 and N1X devices appears to be part of the next Windows platform release, codenamed Bromine.

Unlike 25H2, which is based on the same platform release as version 24H2 (codenamed Germanium,) the next version of Windows 11 looks to be based on the newer Bromine platform release. This means it's a full OS upgrade, but it will likely only be available on Snapdragon X2 devices at launch.