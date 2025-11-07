Microsoft confirms Windows 11 version 26H1, but it's not what you think

The next version of Windows 11 is version 26H1, but it won't be for everyone.

Microsoft has just released the first Windows 11 version 26H1 preview build to Insiders in the Canary Channel, however the company says this isn't going to be released as the next feature update for Windows 11. Instead, version 26H1 exists as a means for Microsoft to bring up support for upcoming next-gen silicon.

"26H1 is not a feature update for version 25H2 and only includes platform changes to support specific silicon. There is no action required from customers," Microsoft says in the blog post announcing version 26H1.

What this really means remains unclear, but it sounds like version 26H1 might only ship on upcoming next-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 and NVIDIA N1X powered devices next year. Additionally, Microsoft says that primary feature development will continue to take place on top of version 25H2, and new features will be released first for Insiders in the Dev and Beta Channels, at least for now.