Microsoft confirms Windows 11 version 26H1, but it's not what you think

The next version of Windows 11 is version 26H1, but Microsoft says it won't be released as an update to version 25H2.

Windows 11 26H1 as denoted in winver
The next version of Windows 11 is version 26H1, but it won't be for everyone. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Microsoft has just released the first Windows 11 version 26H1 preview build to Insiders in the Canary Channel, however the company says this isn't going to be released as the next feature update for Windows 11. Instead, version 26H1 exists as a means for Microsoft to bring up support for upcoming next-gen silicon.

"26H1 is not a feature update for version 25H2 and only includes platform changes to support specific silicon. There is no action required from customers," Microsoft says in the blog post announcing version 26H1.