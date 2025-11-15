Windows 11's latest update is here, and your PC will receive it automatically. As is the usual case for versions of Windows, Microsoft has ended support for Windows 11 version 23H2, which initially rolled out in 2023. To help ensure PCs are up to date, Microsoft will push systems to Windows 11 version 25H2.

"As of November 11, 2025, Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, version 23H2 have reached end of servicing," explains Microsoft. "Enterprise and Education editions of version 23H2 will continue to receive monthly security updates until November 10, 2026."

Unless your PC running Windows 11 version 23H2 is managed by an IT department or is ineligible, it will be updated automatically.