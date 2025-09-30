Microsoft has announced the general availability of Windows 11 version 25H2 after months of testing. The next version of Windows 11 has been ready and waiting in the wings for a handful of weeks, and now the company is giving it a formal go-ahead for launch.

As of today, Windows 11 version 25H2 is now rolling out, which means it will soon show up as an update available for you to download and install via Windows Update. Version 25H2 is a minor update, delivered as an enablement package and sits on top of version 24H2, meaning the download and install process should be very quick.

If you don't want to wait, our latest guide shows how you can force Windows 11 version 25H2 to update right now.

That also means version 25H2 doesn't include any notable new changes or enhancements over version 24H2, because both releases are based on the same platform release and thus share the same security updates, bug fixes, and features. The only thing version 25H2 does that version 24H2 doesn't is reset the support lifecycle clock.

That means users who upgrade to version 25H2 as soon as possible will be supported for the longest: 24 months for Home and Pro and 36 months for Enterprise and Education editions of Windows 11. Version 24H2 is already over a year into its lifecycle, to compare.

You'll want to make sure this toggle is checked to get the update through Windows Update. (Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

To get the update as soon as possible, make sure you have the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" toggle selected in Windows Update, as that will prioritize your PC during the rollout. As usual, Microsoft is rolling out the update in waves, so it might not appear right away.

If you'd like to download the enablement package update files to upgrade from version 24H2 to version 25H2 quickly, you can download the file corresponding to your architecture below.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alternatively, you can download the official ISO media for Windows 11 version 25H2, which is available in 38 languages in either x64 or Arm64 flavors. Or you can use Microsoft's official Windows Media Creation Tool that will streamline the process and make creating a USB installation key easy.

While version 25H2 doesn't include any new features on its own, Microsoft is working on a number of new Windows 11 features that are expected to debut in the coming weeks. Things like a brand new Start menu, improvements to dark mode, updates to Phone Link, and more are all in the works.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!