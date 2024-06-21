Microsoft unveils major Windows 11 Start menu upgrade — integrates Phone Link messages and notifications

What you need to know

Microsoft just began testing new Phone Link features among Windows Insiders.

Key features include being able to view phone information in the Start menu and picking up where you left off when switching from your phone to your PC.

To try the new features, you need to be a Windows Insider in the Beta Channel.

Microsoft is testing several major additions to Phone Link that will connect your smartphone and your PC. Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel can now try three new features for Phone Link: viewing phone information in the Start menu, accessing phone messages, calls, and photos from the Start menu, and picking up where they left off when switching between a phone and a PC.

The new features are rolling out gradually to Beta Channel Insiders running Windows 11 Build 22635.3790 or later. The new features require Phone Link version 1.24052.124.0 or higher as well.

There are three key features on the way to Phone Link outlined by Microsoft:

Effortless Connectivity : View your phone’s battery status and connectivity right from the Start menu on your Windows 11 PC.

: View your phone’s battery status and connectivity right from the Start menu on your Windows 11 PC. Unified Communication : Access your phone messages, calls, and photos directly from Start, ensuring you never miss an important update or moment.

: Access your phone messages, calls, and photos directly from Start, ensuring you never miss an important update or moment. Continuity of Experience: Pick up where you left off with the latest activities from your phone, all seamlessly integrated into your Start menu experience.

Phone Link already allows you to connect your smartphone and your PC in several ways. The exact feature list depends on if you have an Android device or an iPhone. There's also some variation between different Android phones when using Phone Link. But the new features in testing integrate Phone Link more deeply with Windows 11, bringing information from your smartphone directly into the Start menu.

Though Microsoft has not announced it officially, the tech giant is also working on a feature that lets you navigate files from your smartphone through Windows 11's File Explorer when connected wirelessly.

Phone Link | Free at Microsoft Phone Link lets you connect your smartphone to your PC to sync text messages, images, and make and receive calls. Functionality varies depending on which phone you have connected. Select devices can sync their entire screen to your PC through Phone Link! Phone Link comes preinstalled on Windows 11 and Windows 10. But if you need to reinstall it for any reason, you can grab it from the Microsoft Store.