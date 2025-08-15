Players who are looking forward to Battlefield 6 don't need to worry about map variety, per the developers, who are saying that the game will have the kinds of massive maps the series has previously been known for.



Speaking with CharlieIntel on X (Twitter), some of the developers for Battlefield 6 have assured players that there will be larger-scale maps in the game's full release.



"We have a lot of variety in this package from modes, from maps, from locations, from size, from different types of play styles," they say.

Battlefield 6 launch maps

Battlefield 6 will include nine maps at launch. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

While the beta has only allowed players to check out four maps so far, Battlefield 6 is slated to launch with a roster of nine maps to choose from. Here's the full list:

Siege of Cairo

Iberian Offensive

Liberation Peak

Empire State

Operation Firestorm

Saints Quarter

New Sobek City

Mirak Valley

Manhattan Bridge

Of these, Siege of Cairo, Iberian Offensive, and Liberation Peak were all included in the beta's first weekend. They've returned for the second weekend, which is also throwing Empire State into the mix.



These maps all definitely fall on the smaller side with limited room for vehicles, especially the Iberian Offensive, though plenty of tank battles can still erupt in the Siege of Cairo.



It's a tough mixture to get right, and I'm curious to see what Battlefield 6's post-launch support ends up looking like.



This game is an ambitious undertaking, with multiple different studios helming different aspects of the project, collectively credited as "Battlefield Studios" under publisher Electronic Arts.



Longtime franchise developer DICE is working on the multiplayer, while Dead Space remake developer Motive Studio is crafting the single-player campaign. Meanwhile, Ripple Effect is working on an entirely new mode, while Criterion Games is providing support across all aspects of the project.

All the ingredients for potential success

While I have yet to dive into this second weekend of the beta, I made sure to catch a few matches last Saturday. I enjoyed what I played, with the quality of gunfire audio and explosions particularly noteworthy after Battlefield 2042 was something of a step down in that area.



I'll try and knock a few more challenges out to grab the permanent rewards before the beta leaves again, but so far I'm impressed.



I especially liked playing on Siege of Cairo, with some truly ferocious firefights erupting regardless of whether I was attacking or defending a point. It feels fantastic to just barely escape a grenade explosion, carefully cut down an enemy squad rounding a corner, and then run away as you hear a tank lumbering down the street, all in under a minute.



Liberation Peak is cool in theory, with mountainous terrain that forces you to use rocks for cover as you approach the enemy fortifications. In practice, though, the open spaces in the middle are simply too much of a killbox to ever meaningfully move forward. It's a sniper alley somewhat reminiscent of playing Halo 2's Earth levels on Legendary.



I'm not sure what the answer is to solving that problem, but it's worth noting.



That doesn't mean there are no other issues for the developers to focus on, of course. The menus are a slog to navigate with a controller, and the firing range being included in the menus means that it's running at 30 FPS on console right now instead of the 60 FPS (or higher) that's possible in the main game.



Battlefield 6 is currently slated to launch across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam), and PlayStation 5 on Oct. 10, 2025.

