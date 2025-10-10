All Battlefield 6 bugs and known issues — here's every problem at launch, and all known fixes and workarounds

A screenshot of the Battlefield 6 campaign from one of its trailers. The game's here, but that doesn't mean it's without issues!

Just over two months since Electronic Arts (EA) revealed the game in late July and then blew everyone's socks off with a colossal Open Beta that broke a Call of Duty record in August, Battlefield 6 — the latest installment of the beloved, long-running multiplayer FPS — has finally come out on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5.

Between the return of the classic Battlefield class system, tons of new class-specific gadgets that expand the ways you can make an impact throughout your matches, the most advanced dynamic map destruction the series has ever had, and more, it's poised to rise as the dream game fans of the franchise have been yearning for.

But like many new AAA titles these days — seemingly nearly all of them, unfortunately — Battlefield 6's release has been mired by frustrating bugs and launch issues. Some of these are rather minor thankfully, but others are more serious, as they're impeding fans' ability to run and play the game.

EA and developer DICE are no doubt hard at work trying to resolve these as soon as possible, but in the meantime, you should familiarize yourself with the FPS' current issues and all known fixes and workarounds so you know what to look for and can deal with problems that arise. You'll find a full list of all of this below.

Battlefield 6 | $69.99 at Amazon (Xbox) The latest entry in the legendary Battlefield series looks fantastic, and will hopefully bring the franchise back into a positive spotlight after the disappointment of Battlefield 2042. The game is available now across all its platforms, though Loaded is the only place you can get its Phantom Edition for a discount (it's on the Xbox version). Also for: PC | PS5

Phantom Edition: $89.99 at Loaded

Battlefield 6 — Known bugs, launch issues, and fixes

Battlefield 6 "Game Not Released" error

Issue: Steam users have reported that they've been unable to download or update Battlefield 6 due to an erroneous "Game Not Released" error in their Steam installation queue.

Fix: Try fully exiting Steam (in the client, select Steam > Exit at the top left) and relaunching it to see if this fixes the problem. If not, try restarting your internet router, or restarting your PC. If the problem persists, you'll have to wait until a fix comes (or the bug potentially resolves itself).

Battlefield 6 won't launch

Issue: Some players on Windows PC have reported that they've been unable to launch the Battlefield 6 client, with it crashing to desktop shortly after being run initially.

Fix: Make sure you have Secure Boot enabled on your PC for Battlefield 6. If you do and this problem persists, first try verifying your game files on Steam or using the Repair function for the EA app version. Then, if that doesn't work, fully uninstall and reinstall the game. If that doesn't work, either, you'll have to wait for a patch from the developers.

DirectX Error "DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED"

Issue: There have been reports of some PC players encountering a DirectX error window with the "DXGI_ERROR_DEVICE_REMOVED" tag, signaling that Battlefield 6 isn't recognizing a graphics card is installed or that it's not properly working with your current graphics drivers.

Fix: Install any driver updates you have for your graphics card through the manufacturer's software, or by visiting their website and downloading the newest driver there. If that fails to resolve this issue, you can try reinstalling Battlefield 6 or reseating your GPU (this guide will help you do that safely). Beyond that, you'll have to wait for a patch.

Stuck in Battlefield 6 queue

Issue: At launch, many are struggling to get into Battlefield 6 and play due to a queue system implemented to help stabilize its server network during times of extreme activity (like the game's release).

Fix: Ultimately, the only thing you can do to get past the queue is wait patiently. Don't try and restart your game, as this will reset your position in the queue!

"Server Disconnected" or "An unidentified error occurred"

Issue: Once in Battlefield 6, some players have been removed from the game after encountering a "Server Disconnected" or "An unidentified error occurred" error message, forcing them to try reconnecting and putting them back in the server queue.

Fix: Sadly, there's no real solution for this one beyond waiting for Battlefield 6's servers to stabilize. If you're not able to stay in the game for long with disconnecting like this, you'd be best off trying to play at a later time.

Battlefield 6 "Purchase to Play" or "Content Not Installed" error

Issue: A widespread problem many are encountering — it's affecting EA app users more than others — is that they're not able to play Battlefield 6 once they're into it due to a bug causing the game to erroneously think they either don't own a proper copy of it, or that they don't have the content installed.

Fix: The developers have addressed this one directly and say they're investigating, so an official fix is likely on the way soon. In the meantime, one confirmed workaround is to join a friend's game or to join one from Battlefield 6's community server browser, which seems to bypass whatever is causing this issue and lets you play. If it doesn't, try restarting the game first, and then reinstall it completely if that doesn't work. Reinstallation, too, has worked for many players.

Missing "Road to Battlefield 6" rewards

Issue: Players have reported that the skins and other cosmetics for Battlefield 6 that they earned during Battlefield 2042's "Road to Battlefield 6" event are not unlocked for them in Battlefield 6.

Fix: Outside of restarting your game, there's nothing you can do about this one other than wait. Once Battlefield 6's servers are able to hold firm and there's less of a giant queue and strain on the network, your rewards will hopefully appear in your inventory. If not, the developers will need to release a patch.

These are all the known bugs and launch issues I've spotted thus far, along with all known fixes and workarounds for them. As more are discovered, I'll be sure to update this article with the latest.

Note that if you encounter a problem yourself and you notice that it's not listed here, I encourage you to please leave me a comment down below. That way, I can add it to the list to help keep our fellow Battlefield 6 players informed as the game's launch period continues.

