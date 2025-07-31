Battlefield 6 just confirmed its release date, Open Beta dates, and Early Access at the multiplayer reveal — oh my god, this looks like the FPS game of my dreams

When DICE and publisher Electronic Arts (EA) officially announced Battlefield 6 last week, the stewards of the multiplatform Xbox, PC, and PlayStation franchise promised a larger multiplayer reveal this week that would show off the series' latest entry in far more detail.

Now, that reveal has come — and it hasn't disappointed in the slightest (at least, that's what I think). Primarily featuring an extensive look at all of the game's systems and mechanics, it's also brought confirmation of the Battlefield 6 release date and Open Beta dates, along with the arrival of preorders.

Officially, Battlefield 6 is scheduled to release on October 10, 2025 (previously, an EA leak strongly implied this was the release date prematurely). Ahead of launch will be an Open Beta available free to all players on the weekends of August 9-10 and August 14-17, with beta Early Access on August 7-8 being given as Twitch Drops for fans that watch streamers playing the game today.

The multiplayer reveal trailer gives fans an extensive look at the all-out warfare they can expect from Battlefield 6's huge combined arms-driven matches, complete with the very fitting use of Limp Bizkit's "Break Stuff" single. You can watch it with the embed below. There were also trailers for combat and classes and maps and modes, too.

Battlefield 6 is being positioned as a return to form for a franchise that many fell off of hard after the mixed reception to Battlefield V followed by the widespread dislike of Battlefield 2042. One of its biggest highlights is the return of Battlefield's classic classes — Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon — each with clearly defined strengths and weaknesses that facilitate teamwork.

The Assault class is built for fighting in the thick of the frontline action with tools like flashbangs and shots of adrenaline for quick healing, while the Engineer is the dedicated vehicle-focused class that's equipped with an RPG and a repair tool for friendlies. The Support lays down suppressive machine gun fire and can share ammo with or revive teammates, and the Recon is a sniper with C4 explosives, scouting drones, and a missile-guiding laser designator for teamplay.

Vehicles like tanks, choppers, and jets have also been tuned to be "more responsive and intuitive than ever before," with a nifty hitch-a-ride system that lets infantry soldiers ride on the outside for transport utility. Notably, they'll have "simplified control options," though you'll eke out the best performance if you can master more complex schemes.

Another big focus for the game is significantly advanced destruction that can shape the battlefield over the course of a match, with players able to use vehicles, explosives, or sledgehammers to blow out walls, destroy ceilings and floors, create points of entry for breaching tactics, and even partially destroy parts of the environment to create cover you can fight from.

In terms of maps, Battlefield 6 will have nine at launch, ranging from battlegrounds set in close-quarters urban environments in Gibraltar to wide open, large-scale ones in Tajikistan, with maps like Brooklyn, New York blending both styles. Oh, and for the veterans out there, there's a remaster of Battlefield 3's Operation Firestorm, too. It's peak.

Battlefield's classic Conquest, Breakthrough, and Rush modes will be playable on all of them, alongside options like Team and Squad Deathmatch, Domination, King of the Hill, and a particularly chaotic game type called Escalation in which "teams are pushed to a final climactic battle that we think our players will love."

Finally, the Portal sandbox mode from Battlefield 2042 is returning, though it's been significantly expanded with powerful mapmaking tools that make it look reminiscent of Halo Infinite Forge. Based on what was shown, what players will be able to make with it will undoubtedly be awesome.

Ultimately, Battlefield 6 looks like the multiplayer FPS of my dreams, and I am absolutely stoked to dive into the beta. And while I find myself agreeing with the thousands online shouting "Remember, no preorders" after the burn of Battlefield 2042, I have to admit that the "Add to Cart" button is looking mighty tempting.

If you decide you want to pull the trigger, you can preorder Battlefield 6 now on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, EA app), and PS5 for $69.99. Thankfully, EA's commitment to no $80 games (for now, anyway) held up here.