Ubisoft has teased what's coming for the rest of Year 7 following the Battle for Brooklyn DLC

Anyone who knows me knows that I love to talk about The Division 2. Through all the hottest releases every single year, it's the one live service game I keep coming back to.

Despite being well into Year 7 now, with the first season winding down, there are no signs of slowing up. At Gamescom out in Cologne, Ubisoft has used the first of its panels for The Division 2 to outline what's coming next.

Spoiler alert: You have to wait until the stream on Friday, August 22, to find out what the heck all the snow teasers have been about.

Year 7 Season 2 drops on September 9 and will be called "The Pact." We also know what the final season of Year 7 will be called, going by "Mutiny."

In the ever developing story of The Division 2, The Pact is going to up the ante with a new threat to fight off. Back on the streets of Washington D.C., the three original enemy factions (I'm not counting Black Tusk here, since they appeared in the endgame) Hyenas, Outcasts, and True Sons, have formed an unholy alliance.

The fight is now against a unified trio of enemy factions, and we're told that territory control will be key. I'm assuming it's not referring to the small activity territory control missions that litter the map. You'd presume something a little more grandiose.

The story will follow on from the climax of the current season, Crossroads, and lead on into Mutiny, which should land at the very end of the year and take us through to March.

March then takes us not only to the start of Year 8, but a special milestone for The Division. It marks the 10th anniversary of the franchise, and while there are no details, it's already teased that there will be something special planned.

As well you might imagine.

What we didn't get was any kind of information as to what the something "completely new" that involves snow, is. For that, we'll have to check back on Friday, as well as getting some news on the forever-in-development mobile game, The Division Resurgence.