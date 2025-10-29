Hands-on — why ARC Raiders' gameplay preview is the most fun I've had all year

ARC Raiders has been my most-hyped game of 2025 for quite some time, and I know I'm not alone. The general consensus is that Embark cooked with this one, and players have been clamouring to get their hands on the game ever since the play test this summer. Guess who got to play it early?

The version I played on October 23rd was the entire game. Nothing was locked, as I had access to all the gameplay systems, including the "prestige system" in place for player retention. I didn't get to complete it entirely (I mean, I'm good, but not that good).

If you want to learn more, you can check out the explanation directly from Embark Studios. But now, onto the preview.

Some nice cosmetics, sorry this is all I wore pretty much the whole time! (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)

Embark told a fellow journalist that we could even take this preview as a "review in progress," given it was the full-fledged game. However, since our progress was wiped, rightfully so, I decided I'd treat this as a preview instead.

With four hours of game time during the preview and probably another 50 from betas and alphas, I've only scratched the surface of what this title has to offer.

I'm doing this to alleviate the idea in everyone's heads, thanks to the very-limited Server Slam, that the game is lacking in content. I don't know why Embark decided to limit the Server Slam, but I've seen countless social media accounts and even some friends who think the game isn't worth the $40 initiation fee.

The game is packed with maps at launch that will keep players very happy for a long while. Maps that, over time, Embark will continue to iterate on and expand in number.

