Microsoft's ambitious new Xbox: Your entire Xbox console library, the full power of Windows PC gaming, and no multiplayer paywall

Xbox is dead, long live Xbox! As the saying goes.

No gaming platform in history has been declared dead as many times as Xbox, yet live, it still does. Microsoft itself earned itself plenty of the condemnation though, when you put the clickbaitery aside.

Owing to a variety of rapid-fire strategy changes, large-scale layoffs, and disappointing price hikes, Microsoft hasn't exactly ingratiated itself to the remaining Xbox faithful as of late. Another wave of "Xbox is doomed" declarations dropped as Halo was finally announced for PlayStation last week, something we knew was happening for at least a year prior. But there are still reasons to remain optimistic for the future viability of the Xbox ecosystem, even without exclusive games.

Microsoft's Xbox platform has more support from Japanese developers than ever, Xbox Play Anywhere is seemingly catching on with developers at an increasing pace, and the Xbox Ally X PC gaming handheld is sold out in many core markets. The Xbox platform is evolving to encompass PC gaming, cloud gaming, and traditional console gaming too — but that latter point has left fans wondering exactly what the next-gen Xbox might even look like.

Combined with public statements and information from our sources, the form the next Xbox will take is starting to take shape. Here's what you need to know and prepare for in the coming years ahead.