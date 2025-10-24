Phil Spencer says next-gen Xbox is first-party — the Xbox Ally hints at what’s next

It’s been a rough few weeks for Xbox. After backlash over Game Pass price hikes and studio cutbacks, Phil Spencer has sat down with Famitsu to talk all things Xbox — from Halo and Kojima’s OD to the next generation of console hardware.

In a recent interview with Mashable, Xbox president Sarah Bond teased that the next Xbox would be “a very premium, very high-end curated experience.” Now, Phil Spencer has backed that up, confirming that Xbox isn’t leaving the console business and that a new first-party Xbox console is indeed on the way — easing concerns from fans who worried Microsoft might walk away from hardware altogether.

After having to reassure fans that Xbox isn’t pulling stock from Target or Walmart, and that it’s not exiting the hardware business entirely, Phil Spencer has now sat down with Famitsu to clear the air and discuss Xbox hardware and games.

(Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

In the interview, he confirmed that the next Xbox will be a first-party Microsoft product, saying:

The hardware that we Microsoft will announce as the first party will be the next console. Phil Spencer- Executive Vice President, Gaming at Microsoft

When asked when it would release, Phil said it’s “undecided,” but with Xbox console generations typically lasting around seven years, that would suggest a launch window around 2027 or 2028 if the pattern continues.

Phil also offered a few clues about what to expect, pointing to the ROG Xbox Ally — the new handheld device made in partnership with ASUS — as a sign of where things are headed:

We want to pay attention to how this product hints at how the Xbox software platform will evolve in the future, connecting all devices at one point. Phil Spencer- Executive Vice President, Gaming at Microsoft

This hints that the next Xbox could be a hybrid-style device running an Xbox experience on top of Windows, something many players would welcome if it meant taking their native Xbox library to PC. It fits perfectly with Xbox’s broader “play anywhere” vision, where your games, progress, and saves follow you no matter what device you’re on.