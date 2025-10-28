Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is "looking forward," to the next Xbox — "We want to do innovative work on the system side, on both console and PC."

In a new interview, Microsoft CEO offered some rare comments on Xbox's gaming strategy, talking up the new console and musing on the death of the Xbox exclusive.

Satya Nadella offers some rare gaming comments. (Image credit: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Xbox isn't going anywhere. For now at least.

Microsoft's gaming division has had a difficult few months. Competition from other forms of entertainment, tariffs from the Trump administration, mass layoffs, and a sprint of contradictory strategy changes has stressed the Xbox brand. Sony's PS5 has thoroughly smashed the Xbox in global sales, forcing Xbox to put its flagship franchise, Halo, onto its arch-nemesis' platform.

Microsoft is known to be working heavily with AI to deliver at least some of that innovation, with things like NPU-powered Auto Super Resolution upscaling slated to hit the Xbox Ally X some time next year. The next Xbox will also be more open than ever according to our sources, incorporating decades of Windows and Xbox games on a single device. Satya says that he wants to bring benefits to both Xbox and Windows PC gamers alike.

"Second, we want to do innovative work on the system side, on both console and PC. It's kind of funny that people think of console and PC as two different things. We built the console, because we wanted to build a better PC, which could then perform for gaming. I kind of want to revisit some of that conventional wisdom. At the end of the day, console has an experience that is unparalleled. It delivers performance that is unparalleled, that pushes, I think, the system forward."

"I'm really looking forward to the next console," Nadella said, "[and] what's next for PC gaming, but most importantly, the gaming business model is where we have to invent some new types of interactive media as well. Gaming's competition is not other gaming. Gaming's competition is short form video. So, if we as an industry don't continue to innovate both how we produce, what we produce, how we think distribution, the economic model — the best way to innovate is to have good margins. That's how you can fund [innovation]."

