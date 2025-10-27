Xbox has a partner preview event slated for November, with Xbox Play Anywhere as the headline act

Xbox Play Anywhere is one of the Xbox ecosystem's best features.

Xbox is dead, long live Xbox! As they say. I'm going to be using that phrase a lot over the next year I think.

But I digress, hello there! And welcome to my news post all about Xbox's events line up for the coming months. Our ever-so-trustworthy sources have graced us with some fresh information about what's on the horizon for the Xbox ecosystem, despite rumors of its imminent demise.

Indeed, Microsoft has had a difficult run over the past few months, to say the least. Whether it's broad layoffs, studio closures, price hikes, or rumors of aggressive and potentially unsustainable profitability targets — Xbox has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. It has over shadowed the stellar run Xbox's first party studios have enjoyed, with Ninja Gaiden 4, Keeper, The Outer Worlds 2, and various others hitting strong marks on Metacritic over the past few months.

Despite all the difficulties, Xbox is soldiering on, and I'm told it's getting ready to debut a range of events over the coming months to remind us all that Xbox is, in fact, still here, and still here for the long haul.

November Xbox Partner Preview, December Game Awards, January Developer_Direct

Xbox Play Anywhere is set to feature heavily in the November Xbox partner showcase. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

In my article today about the next-gen Xbox hardware ecosystem, I detailed how Xbox fans have more immediate things to look forward to, including a variety of upcoming announcements targeting the Xbox ecosystem.

First up, we have IGN's ID@Xbox showcase slated for October 28, 2025 (tomorrow in fact), which will have a heavy slant on Xbox Play Anywhere so I'm told, with cool announcements for Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as Xbox PC and Xbox Series X|S console players.

Next, we're exclusively revealing via trusted sources that Microsoft has an Xbox Partner Preview showcase slated for some time in November, which I understand was recently finalized. This showcase will focus on third-party titles from Microsoft's publishing partners of all shapes and sizes, and will feature almost entirely (if not actually entirely) Xbox Play Anywhere titles.