Xbox Game Pass new games May 2022: What's coming, leaving soon

Lovers of video games and connoisseurs of new digital experiences undoubtedly are familiar with Xbox Game Pass, the perpetually evolving gaming subscription from Xbox. The Xbox Game Pass umbrella envelopes a variety of services and platforms, and grants players access to hundreds of incredible games with one monthly subscription. The best part? Xbox Game Pass is always adding brand-new titles for players to explore.

Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and the all-encompassing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate each provides numerous perks to subscribers, including unlimited access to the best Xbox Game Pass games and many more. It's often considered to be one of the greatest values in the video game industry, and Xbox is intent on driving that idea home with new additions to the services every single month.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles. PC Game Pass is available on Windows PCs. Xbox Cloud Gaming grants remote access to hundreds of titles on practically any device through streaming. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, as the name implies, is the quintessential subscription that includes all the aforementioned services and Xbox Live Gold, exclusive perks, and EA Play access. With new games arriving all the time, it can be easy to lose track of new additions.

Here's every single game coming to and leaving Xbox Game Pass right now. If you want the complete list, be sure to bookmark our ultimate guide to every game on Xbox Game Pass.

Note: Bold text indicates the game in question is coming to that platform, but is already available on other platforms through Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes everything you could possibly need for gaming, including Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, EA Play, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Xbox Live Gold. Xbox Game Pass gains new games all the time, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate keeps getting better. $14.99 at Best Buy $6.29 at CDKeys $14.99 at Dell

Best new Xbox Game Pass games: May 2022

Source: Windows Central (Image credit: Source: Windows Central)

You'll rarely go wrong with the diverse selection of games on Xbox Game Pass, but there are always a handful of titles that stand above the rest — including, but not limited to, exceptional indie games, addictive multiplayer games, expansive AAA games, and Microsoft's first-party titles and projects. These are the best new games that have recently arrived on Xbox Game Pass that you shouldn't hesitate to play.

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Available May 17 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

The sequel to the best dinosaur theme park creator is here, and expands upon the original with better visuals, a ton of new content and dinosaurs, and hours upon hours of fun for players looking to design and manage the perfect version of "Jurassic World." Jurassic World Evolution 2 can even be played through the cloud, so players can take their dinosaurs with them when they leave the house.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Available May 10 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising gives interested players a taste of what's to come when its counterpart, Hundred Heroes, releases onto Xbox and PC Game Pass in 2023. A gorgeous JRPG with compelling combat, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is the latest Japanese title to hit Xbox consoles rather than skip the platform, and it's worthy of fans' time.

Trek to Yomi

Available May 5 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Trek to Yomi attempts to translate the genre of old samurai films to the medium of video games, and it does so with aplomb. This is a breathtakingly stylized tale of a lost samurai attempting to avenge his family, and it pairs its unique art style with easy-to-learn, hard-to-master combat that keeps players entertained until the end of this relatively short adventure.

Xbox Game Pass new games: Full list and schedule

Source: 505 Games (Image credit: Source: 505 Games)

It can be easy to lose track of all the new games coming to Xbox Game Pass, so we've compiled the full list for your convenience. In this section of our Xbox Game Pass guide, learn what games have been released on Xbox Game Pass recently, when they became available, and what platforms on which they're available.

May 19

Farming Simulator 22 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Vampire Survivors (PC)

May 17

Her Story (PC)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Little Witch in the Woods — Game Preview (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC)

skate. (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming ) via EA Play

) via EA Play Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

May 12

NHL 22 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & Xbox One) via EA Play

May 10

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

This War of Mine: Final Cut (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

May 5

Trek to Yomi (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Citizen Sleeper (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

What's coming to Xbox Game Pass soon

Source: SEGA (Image credit: Source: SEGA)

Microsoft loves to give Xbox Game Pass subscribers plenty of time to prepare for upcoming additions by announcing them early. This section of our Xbox Game Pass will help you keep track of all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass shortly, so you can decide what you want to play and whether you need to free up some space.

May 24

Floppy Knights (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC)

May 26

Sniper Elite 5 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, & PC)

May 27

Cricket 22 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC )

) Pac-Man Museum+ (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

June 1

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox one, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

June 7

Assassin's Creed Origins (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

June 21

Shadowrun Returns (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & Xbox One)

Shadowrun: Dragonfall Director's Cut (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & Xbox One)

Shadowrun: Hong Kong Extended Edition (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & Xbox One)

July 7

Matchpoint — Tennis Championships (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Aug. 9

Two Point Campus (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC)

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

Source: Windows Central (Image credit: Source: Windows Central)

For the most part, more games join Xbox Game Pass than leave. However, most games do leave the service eventually, so Microsoft likes to give players a heads up if they haven't gotten around to playing that game yet. Keep an eye on this section of our Xbox Game Pass guide for games you still want to play. If you see a game you've played and loved, be sure to purchase it with your Xbox Game Pass discount so you can keep it forever.

May 31

NHL 20 (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) via EA Play

Farming Simulator 19 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Knockout City (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, & PC) via EA Play

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Yes, Your Grace (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC)

Upcoming games launching on Xbox Game Pass

Source: Xbox Game Studios (Image credit: Source: Xbox Game Studios)

Microsoft gives us updates on games heading to Xbox Game Pass a few weeks before those games become available, usually twice a month. However, Xbox and ID@Xbox events toss aside this expectation to announce a flurry of games that are hitting Xbox Game Pass day and date, meaning they're launching into the service when they land on Xbox platforms. That means day one access to all of these games for Xbox Game Pass subscribers, including some of the best upcoming Xbox games.

Many of these games are far enough out that they don't even have a release date, and we're not certain exactly which platforms they'll come to through Xbox Game Pass. Still, this list in our Xbox Game Pass guide will give you an idea of what to look out for in the future of Xbox Game Pass. We'll constantly update this list as we get new information about release dates, when games become available, and what platforms are getting them.

The following events have been added to this section:

ID@Xbox Games Showcase — March 26, 2021

Dead Static Drive (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC) — Unknown release date

Edge of Eternity (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming) — Unknown release date

Hello Neighbor 2 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Dec. 6, 2022

Little Witch in the Woods (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming) — May 17, 2022

She Dreams Elsewhere (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC) — Unknown release date

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Dec. 8, 2022

Way to the Woods (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming) — Unknown release date

Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021 — June 13, 2021

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — 2022

Atomic Heart (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2022

Contraband (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Unknown release date

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2023

Hello Neighbor 2 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Dec. 6, 2022

Party Animals (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, & Xbox Cloud Gaming) — 2022

Redfall (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — 2023

Replaced (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, & PC) — 2022

Scorn (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Oct. 2022

Slime Rancher 2 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2022

Somerville (Xbox Series X|S Optimized, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — 2022

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Dec. 8, 2022

Starfield (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — 2023

The Outer Worlds 2 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Unknown release date

Xbox Gamescom 2021 event — Aug. 28, 2021

Bushiden (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Unknown release date

Midnight Fight Express (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Unknown release date

Signalis (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, & PC) — Unknown release date

ID@Xbox Showcase — March 16, 2022

IMMORTALITY (Xbox Series X|S) — Summer 2022

Escape Academy (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — 2022

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — 2022

Floppy Knights (Unknown platforms) — May 24, 2022

Beacon Pines (Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One) — Unknown release date

Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks upcoming games

Avowed (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Unknown release date

Contraband (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Unknown release date

Everwild (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Unknown release date

Fable (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Unknown release date

Forza Motorsport (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Unknown release date

Perfect Dark (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Unknown release date

Redfall (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — 2023

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Unknown release date

Starfield (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — 2023

State of Decay 3 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Unknown release date

The Outer Worlds 2 (Xbox Series X|S Optimized & PC) — Unknown release date

Xbox Game Pass adds new games all the time, but there's already a vast selection of high-quality titles available for gamers to play. Check out our list of best Xbox Game Pass games for some fantastic ideas on what you should play next. You can also pick up one of the best external SSDs for Xbox Series X|S to ensure you always have enough storage for all these games.