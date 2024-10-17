Xbox Partner Preview Oct. 2024 as it happens: Alan Wake II, Like a Dragon, and every trailer and announcement from the event

Alan Wake II and Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii are already confirmed, but what else could we see?

It's finally time for a new, exclusive Xbox event showcasing a variety of upcoming Xbox and Windows PC games. This time it's another Xbox Partner Preview, meaning we'll see new trailers, announcements, and even world premieres from a variety of Xbox's biggest third-party partners. Xbox already confirmed some of what we'll see today, but also hinted at some mysterious surprises in store for viewers.

I won't waste any more of your time. Keep scrolling for everything you can't afford to miss, including how to tune into the Xbox Partner Preview event, all the announcements and trailers as they happen, and more.

How can I watch the Xbox Partner Preview event?

[4K] Xbox Partner Preview | October 2024 - YouTube Watch On

The latest Xbox Partner Preview event airs on Oct. 17, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. BST. You can tune into the show via the YouTube stream above (in English audio and 4K resolution) or use one of the below links.

Subtitles will be offered in: Arabic (MSA), Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Czech, French, Canadian French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Mexican Spanish, and Turkish.

The show is expected to be approximately 25 minutes in length.

🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃

What was announced during the Xbox Partner Preview event?

Here's where you'll find a chronological list of all the games and projects revealed during the Xbox Partner Preview event in Oct. 2024, which I'll be updating during and after the show with more information.

Alan Wake II "The Lake House" DLC

One thing we know we'll see at the Xbox Partner Preview event is a new trailer for "The Lake House" DLC expansion coming to Alan Wake II. This DLC is supposedly the scariest the franchise has ever been, so a lot of horror fans are unsurprisingly excited to see what it entails. We won't have to wait long, either, as "The Lake House" expansion releases exclusively for Alan Wake 2 Deluxe Edition owners on Oct. 22, 2024 for Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

The Like a Dragon franchise, which succeeds the legendary Yakuza JRPG series, is getting a new entry featuring fan-favorite Goro Majima becoming a... Pirate in Hawaii? I won't pretend to know much about Like a Dragon or Yakuza, but I do know that Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be getting a new trailer during the Xbox Partner Preview ahead of its impending release on Feb. 25, 2025 for Xbox, Windows PC, and PlayStation.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The third game that Xbox confirmed for its Partner Preview show is Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, a dark and stylistic action game heading to Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass at some point in 2025. It's no surprise to see this game here, since it was announced during the Xbox Games Showcase 2024.

Looking ahead to the future of Xbox

This event isn't as big and bold as the Xbox Games Showcase, but there's still a lot here for Xbox and PC players. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Xbox Partner Preview hasn't concluded yet, so I can't comment on the quality or excitement of the event. That being said, it's always interesting to get a sneak peek into the future of the Xbox gaming ecosystem, with some of the best upcoming Xbox games always stealing headlines at these shows, and Xbox already shared some of what we can expect when the Xbox Partner Preview event was announced.

Whether any of these games will actually secure a coveted position on our list of the best Xbox games remains to be seen, but we'll be keeping an eye on this lineup moving forward. The games shown off during the Xbox Partner Preview will be heading to platforms and devices like Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Windows PC, Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and even Xbox Cloud Gaming. You can keep an eye on our list of all the upcoming Xbox Game Pass additions to see when you can expect some of these games to become available on the popular gaming subscription.