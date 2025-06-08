Xbox Games Showcase 2025 (LIVE BLOG): As it happens, all the games, trailers, announcements, and more

[4K] Xbox Games Showcase 2025 | The Outer Worlds 2 Direct - YouTube Watch On

It's that time again, Xbox Christmas is here, with all the latest news on upcoming Xbox games, news for the Microsoft gaming ecosystem, and perhaps even a little bit of hardware.

This year's Xbox Showcase should be interesting. Although Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg has asked fans to temper expectations, that hasn't stopped fans speculating on what the future of team green could look like.

I put together some of my predictions, hopes, and expectations for the Xbox Showcase over here. Between writing that then and hearing new rumors now, I've already discovered some of those predictions to be too ambitious, but plenty of them turned out correct as well. There's even more that I'm sure are simply unknown, as Microsoft has doubled down on keeping this year's showcase secret not only externally, but internally as well.

It all kicks off this Sunday on June 8, 2025, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. For details on how to watch, see below, and hit refresh to join us for the latest trailers, screenshots, news, rumors, comments, quotes, and much more.

How to watch Xbox Games Showcase 2025