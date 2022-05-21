New Xbox games: Upcoming Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games coming in 2022 and beyond

Ever since the Xbox Series X|S launched in 2020, Microsoft has provided audiences with a healthy supply of stellar titles that have enriched the video game industry to new heights. These video games have ranged from AAA blockbuster epics that push the hardware capabilities of the Series X to its limits or humble indie titles that evoke nostalgic memories with pixel-art inspired visuals and thought-provoking stories.

As 2022 rolls on, the Xbox platform continues to expand its library with more exciting games. With so many titles in the works, it can be tricky to keep track of them. And that's without mentioning the plethora of rumors surrounding unannounced games for Xbox consoles.

As such, we at Windows Central will help you out by highlighting the latest upcoming AAA and indie games confirmed to release for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. With this list, you can stay up to date on what's to come and not miss out on potentially playing the best Xbox games these platforms have to offer.

New releases

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (May 10, 2022)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising is an action-RPG that serves as a prequel to the upcoming JRPG, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes. You play as a group of adventurers that arrived at the mining town of New Neveah to explore recently uncovered ruins for treasure. Your journey will involve hacking and slashing through the monsters infesting the ruins, strengthening the bond of your party, and uncovering dark secrets that could put in the world in grave danger.

Evil Dead: The Game (May 12, 2022)

Evil Dead: The Game is a multiplayer horror game based on the Evil Dead franchise. Step into the demon-kicking shoes of Ashley Williams and lead a group of survivors to stop the evil Deadites from destroying the world by blasting them with "Boomstick" shotguns and slicing them up with chain saws. Or you can play as the forces of evil like the Deadites and the Kandarian Demon and hunt down Ashley Williams and his friends, controlling the environment to trap them, or turn Ash's friends against each other by possessing their bodies.

Moo Lander (May 27, 2022)

Moo Lander is a Metroidvania-style platformer developed and published by The Sixth Hammer. In this game, you have been given the daunting task of piloting your civilization's last functioning spaceship to gather the galaxy's greatest energy source — milk. To accomplish your mission, you must travel to distant worlds and use your ship's advanced weaponry to hunt down and tame the Mighty Cows. These are a breed of super-intelligent and super-strong alien cows that will destroy anything that invades their territory.

The Quarry (June 10, 2022)

The Quarry is an upcoming, cinematic horror game developed by Supermassive Games, the dev team responsible for Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology. You play as nine teenage camp counselors enjoying their last day of summer camp before they go back to their regular lives. However, their vacation takes a horrifying turn for the worst when they start being hunted by crazed, bloodthirsty locals and supernatural forces beyond their wildest nightmares.

Fall Guys (June 21, 2022)

Fall Guys is a party game developed by Mediatonic and published by Epic Games. In this game, you compete in 60-player obstacle courses and mini-games, each one more challenging and hilariously over the top than the last. You can challenge the competition solo or team up with your friends to take on the Blunderdome and win silly costumes that are guaranteed to crack a smile on your friends' faces.

Shadowrun Trilogy (June 21, 2022)

The Shadowrun Trilogy is a collection of tactical RPGs based on the cult-classic tabletop role-playing game Shadowrun. These games are set in a cyberpunk world where the wonderous powers of magic and unchecked advancement of technology and corporations collide. If you hope to survive in this magically empowered dystopian future, you will need to use your smarts and enlist the aid of Shadowrunners to help you overcome enemies in intense turn-based battles where one wrong move could be your last.

This collection features Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall — Director's Cut, and Shadowrun Hong Kong — Extended Edition, now reimagined for modern home consoles.

Sonic Origins (June 23, 2022)

Relive the beginnings of Sega's super-speedy mascot, Sonic the Hedgehog, with Sonic Origins. This collection features remasters of Sonic's iconic 16-bit titles including Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. In addition, there will be new features added like the ability to play as Sonic, Tails, or Knuckles in all four titles, Classic and Anniversary modes, animated cutscenes, and more.

Capcom Fighting Collection (June 24, 2022)

Celebrate Capcom's fighting game legacy with the Capcom Fighting Collection. This collection contains ten classic Capcom fighting games such as Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition, Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo, Super Gem Fighter Mini Mix, Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness, the entire Darkstalkers series, and the once-arcade exclusive, Red Earth. All these games can be played be solo or against other players in casual or ranked online matches, supported by rollback netcode to ensure stability during online gameplay.

Outriders Worldslayer (June 30, 2022)

Outriders Worldslayer is an upcoming expansion to Outriders, a third-person looter shooter developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix. This title plans to build upon the foundation of the base game with a new standalone campaign, new progression, upgrade and endgame systems, new weapons and gear to obtain, and much more.

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (July 8, 2022)

The Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series is an upcoming remastered collection of the Klonoa series. These games are cute and charming side-scrolling platformers where you play as the titular Klonoa, a young cat-like boy on a quest to the save world from evil.

This collection contains "Klonoa: Door to Phantomile" and "Klonoa 2: Lunatea's Veil," both of which have received visual upgrades and new difficulty options for modern audiences to experience Klonoa's colorful world how they see fit. This title will be releasing on the Nintendo Switch on July 8, 2022, but it will also be arriving on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam at a later date.

Saints Row (Aug. 23, 2022)

Saints Row is an upcoming open-world, action-adventure game that is set to reboot Deep Silver Volition's over-the-top, Saints Row franchise. You play as the boss of a criminal gang called "The Saints," and your goal is to eliminate all rival gangs and take over the city of Santo Ileso so you can forge your criminal empire.

Soul Hackers 2 (Aug. 26, 2022)

Soul Hackers 2 is an upcoming JRPG created and brought to you by Atlus, the team behind the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona franchises. This game is about the "Devil Summoners", a group of young people who have the ability to summon demons and use their powers. It is your job to lead these Devil Summoners on a mission to stop the mysterious "Phantom Society" from calling the "Great One" and bring about the end of the world.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge (Summer 2022)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is an upcoming beat 'em up developed by Tribute Games Inc. and published by Dotemu. This game is based on the 1980s era of TMNT and follows the Ninja Turtles as they fight to save New York City from the evil Shredder. You can fight against Shredder's Foot Clan ninjas solo or with your friends in 4-player co-op.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Sept. 13, 2022)

From the developers of Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is an upcoming 4-player co-op shooter that shares familiarity with the likes of Left4Dead. Set in the harrowing universe of Warhammer 40K, players battle a heretical cult known as the Admonition, hellbent on taking over the planet Atoma Prime. Battle all sorts of Chaos monstrosities in this class-based evolving shooter, which also arrives first on Xbox Series X/S consoles as a timed exclusive.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R (Fall 2022)

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R is a fighting game based on the popular JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga and anime series. This game will allow JoJo fans to duke it out with their favorite characters such as Jonathan Joestar, DIO, Joseph Joestar, Jotaro Kujo, Josuke Higashikata, Giorno Giovanna, Jolyne Kujo, and many more in online matches and offline game modes.

This game is also an updated remaster of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle, a PlayStation 3-exclusive fighting game released back in 2013. This version of All Star Battle will include an improved 60 FPS frame rate, adjustments to the combat system like hit-stops and jump dashes, and 50 playable characters from every story arc of the original manga.

Scorn (Fall 2022)

Scorn is an upcoming horror title that leans heavily into H.R. Giger's art styles to create its grotesque world. Not a huge amount is known about the game besides the fact that it is firmly survival horror, set in a first-person, and is exclusive to Xbox Series X and PC.

Hogwarts Legacy (Winter 2022)

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action-RPG based on the Harry Potter franchise. In this game, you create your own wizard or witch attending the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry during the 1800s. You will embark on a journey of self-discovery where you will learn how to wield magic, form friendships with your fellow classmates, and fight villains seeking to exploit magic for their own gain.

Hello Neighbor 2 (Dec. 2, 2022)

Hello Neighbor 2 is a sequel to the popular indie stealth horror game Hello Neighbor. You play as a journalist who has moved to the small town of Raven Brooks to uncover an unsolved mystery surrounding a suspicious, mustachioed gentleman known as the "Neighbor." However, he isn't the only shady character in this town as the rest of its citizens are all acting strange and keeping secrets they don't anybody, especially you, to find out ...

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl (Dec. 8, 2022)

Microsoft also unveiled STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl at their July showcase as a timed exclusive for Xbox Series X and PC. STALKER is an open-world shooter with survival elements, tasking players to navigate a radiated Chernobyl filled with physics anomalies and other threats lurking in the dark.

At the start of 2022, it was revealed STALKER 2 is sadly being delayed until the end of the year.

Spirittea (2022)

Spirittea is a life-sim RPG developed by Cheesemaster Games and published by No More Robots. Deep within the mountains lies a rural town where spirits are causing mischief because the locals have stopped worshipping them and paying tribute. As the only person who can see the spirits, it is up to you to pacify them by aiding the community and managing a bathhouse that is capable of calming the spirits and helping them remember their past lives.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (2022)

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the next installment in the Plague Tale franchise, and it's launching directly onto Xbox Game Pass in 2022. A Plague Tale: Requiem is a next-gen-only affair, following Amicia and Hugo on an all-new quest in a plagued, infested world.

Atomic Heart (2022)

Atomic Heart is an upcoming first-person shooter set in an alternate universe where the USSR became the leading global superpower after it developed a powerful resource known as "Polymer." However, not all is well in Russia as a disastrous incident has occurred at the facility where Polymer was invented, and you, as the KGP agent Sergey Nechaev, have been dispatched to investigate it. What follows will be a terrifying adventure filled with killer robots, bloodthirsty mutants, and all sorts of science experiments gone horribly wrong.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (2022)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is an upcoming, open-world, action RPG published by Kepler Interactive and developed by A44 Games. It takes place in a world where the old gods have unleashed an army of the undead to destroy humanity. You play as Nor Venek, a gunslinging warrior who, along with her magical animal companion Enki, embark on a quest of vengeance to destroy the old gods.

Gundam Revolution (2022)

Gundam Evolution is a team-based, free-to-play first-person shooter based on the Gundam franchise. This game pits players against one another in 6v6 matches where they pilot various Mobile Suits with unique abilities and weapons to complete objectives and destroy the enemy team.

One Piece Odyssey (2022)

One Piece Odyssey is an upcoming RPG based on one of the most popular Shonen Jump manga and anime franchises ever made, One Piece. The story will follow the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates as they get stranded on a mysterious island filled with fascinating creatures, quirky characters, and dangerous villains.

Not much is currently known about the gameplay except that you will get to control as various members of the crew. This includes their happy-go-lucky captain Monkey D. Luffy, the master swordsman Roronoa Zora, the weather-controlling navigator Nami, the cowardly but crafty marksman Usopp, and more.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance (2022)

SD Gundam Battle Alliance is an upcoming action RPG based on the giant robot anime franchise Gundam. This game will have the player pilot Super Deformed (SD) versions of the iconic Gundam mechs to stop a mysterious phenomenon called "Breaks" from destroying the world. Take control of Gundams from the original "Mobile Suit Gundam" series to the modern "Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blooded Orphans" series in an action-packed single campaign that can be played solo or alongside your friends in 3-player co-op.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection (2022)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection is a compilation of retro TMNT games from the 8-bit and 16-bit eras of gaming. This collection features 13 classic TMNT games including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time, one of the most beloved arcade beat 'em ups of all time.

The DioField Chronicle (2022)

The DioField Chronicle is an upcoming strategy RPG from Square Enix. The story is set in the realm of Rowetale, which is currently the midst of a war between the Empire and the Alliance. Take control of the Blue Fox Mercenaries and use their special skills and magic to fight back the Empire in battles that mixes turn-based strategy with real-time combat.

War Hospital (2022)

War Hospital is an evocative strategy game that puts you in command of a hospital in World War 1. You'll be tasked with healing the wounded in dire conditions, in a game that seems to draw inspiration from the likes of Frostpunk.

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef (2022)

From the team that brought you Guns, Gore, & Cannoli comes Rogueside's next bloodstained, side-scrolling shooter, Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef. Take control of a gun-crazed Ork from the Warhammer 40K universe and embark on a violent campaign across the planet of Luteus Alpha. Chop and shoot everything in your way including humans, Genestealer Cultists, and even other Orks in order to rescue your precious squig from Warboss Gutrekka.

Dead Space remake (Jan. 27, 2023)

EA's classic survival-horror game set in the dark corners of the universe, Dead Space, will be getting a remake sometime in 2023. In the original Dead Space, you play as Isaac Clarke, an engineer who has been dispatched alongside a crew to repair a spaceship called the USG Ishimura. The mission goes awry immediately as Isaac's crew discovers that the Ishimura has become infested with horrific alien lifeforms that can only be destroyed by dismembering them into pieces.

The Dead Space Remake promises to take the original game's beloved gameplay, chilling atmosphere, and horrifying visuals and rebuild them using the power of next-gen hardware to terrify new audiences and old fans alike.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes (2023)

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes is upcoming JRPG developed by Rabbit and Bear Studios and published by 505 Games. The game takes place on Allraan, a continent that is currently being torn apart by the tyrannical Galdean Empire, which is searching for ancient artifacts to increase their military might and conquer the land.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes' story will chronicle the journey of a young imperial officer named Seign Kesling, and Nowa, a young warrior from a remote village on the outskirts of Allraan. As the fires of war rage, these two friends will be forced into a bitter conflict where their beliefs and ideologies will be put to the ultimate test.

Exoprimal (2023)

Exoprimal is a brand-new, online-only cooperative third-person shooter created by Capcom. The year is 2043, and humanity is under attack by hordes of dinosaurs emerging from portals all over the globe. To combat this threat, the Aibius Corporation has developed powerful exosuits armed with an array of weapons to stand up to the prehistoric menace.

Players will pilot these exosuits and form teams of five to take on waves of dinosaurs in arcade-style game modes that feature PvE and PvP missions to complete.

Redfall (2023)

From Arkane we have Redfall, an upcoming co-operative shooter/immersive sim, where you go toe to toe with vampiric forces of darkness. Not a huge amount is known about Redfall, besides the fact it's Xbox and Windows exclusive. It's expected to launch sometime in 2023.

Starfield (2023)

Microsoft grabbed Starfield with its ground-shaking purchase of Bethesda in 2020. Starfield is a singleplayer sci-fi RPG set in space, although almost nothing is known about the game so far. We know that Starfield will launch in 2023.

The Wolf Among Us 2 (2023)

The Wolf Among Us 2, the long-awaited sequel to Telltale's narrative-focused adventure game, The Wolf Among Us, has finally been unveiled with a tentative release date for 2023. This series tells the story of Bigby Wolf, the former sheriff of "Fabletown" — a secret community within the streets of New York City that houses characters from fairy tales and folklore. The first game had Bigby track down an enigmatic serial killer murdering the citizens of "Fabletown," and it looks like Bigby will once again be pulled into another murder mystery in the sequel, whilst also trying to keep a leash on his own inner wolf.

Avowed

Avowed was revealed at Microsoft's July Xbox showcase and is a next-gen, Xbox Series X, RPG experience from Obsidian, set in the Pillars of Eternity universe. Not a huge amount is known about the game, save for the fact it will have first-person gameplay Elder Scrolls-style and has a slick cinematic trailer to keep us appetized.

Contraband

Contraband is an upcoming Xbox exclusive developed in partnership with Avalanche, known for Mad Max and Just Cause. Contraband has been described to us as a multiplayer smuggler sandbox, where players come together to plan heists and execute them, in a vehicular-combat extravaganza. There's no known planned launch window for Contraband as of yet.

Deathloop

Deathloop was commissioned as a PlayStation-timed exclusive, but with the exclusivity period set to end in 2022, you can expect to see it on Xbox sooner rather than later. Deathloop is a puzzle FPS, where players examine time loops to make a series of assassinations in a set time limit.

Diablo 4

Diablo 4 was revealed at BlizzCon 2019, and what a reveal it was.

Ditching the previous game's cartoony, colorful aesthetic, Diablo 4 goes all-in on a haunting, gothic realism and brutal violence. Blizzard notes that Diablo II has been the template for the franchise's fourth installment, both in tone and in the game's more methodical pacing.

There's no known launch window as of yet. We'll probably be waiting a long time for this one.

Elder Scrolls VI

Like Starfield, Elder Scrolls VI is now part of Microsoft's Xbox Game Studios, alongside Bethesda's acquisition. And just like Starfield, almost nothing is known about the game. It will be singleplayer and a traditional Elder Scrolls-style open RPG, but we may be waiting a long while to see this game materialize.

Everwild

The next title from Rare was revealed in late 2019, showing us another gorgeous and colorful world from the British studio. Very little is known about Everwild, but the trailer seems to indicate that it's some form of multiplayer experience, complete with stealth mechanics and uniquely gorgeous creatures.

Fable

Microsoft finally revealed Fable after years of rumors and speculation. Fable is being built for Xbox Series X and PC and will showcase the talents of Playground Games, which has grown into a huge studio over the past few years.

Forza Motorsport 8

Microsoft and Turn 10 are rebuilding the Forza engine from the ground up, aiming to launch as an Xbox Series X exclusive in the future. Forza Motorsport 8 may be something of a reboot of sorts, dropping the numbered entries. Not a huge amount is known about the game, but we may be waiting awhile before we get our steering wheels on this one.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Ghostwire: Tokyo is from the legendary mind of Shinji Mikami, famed for work on The Evil Within and Resident Evil. Not a huge amount is known about Ghostwire, but this is another PlayStation-timed exclusive ... at least for now. With Microsoft now owning Tango Gameworks, much like Deathloop, you can expect to see this game on Xbox in 2023 most likely.

Indiana Jones

Randomly and out of the blue, Microsoft and ZeniMax's Machine Games revealed that the studio known for Wolfenstein's popular reboot is building an Indiana Jones game, in partnership with Disney's revived Lucasfilms' Games division. There are practically no details about this whatsoever, but we're already hyped. I wouldn't expect to see this game any time soon, though.

Mandragora

Mandragora is an upcoming Metroidvania-style, side-scrolling action RPG developed by Primal Game Studio and published by Marvelous Europe. This game takes in a dark fantasy world where mankind has fallen to entropy and monsters lurk behind every corner. It is up to you to explore this decaying realm, slay the monsters preying upon humanity, and find a way to restore peace and happiness to the land.

Overwatch 2

Announced at BlizzCon 2019, Overwatch 2 finally adds a story mode to the colorful hero shooter, filling in some of the gaps in the game's lore.

While Overwatch 2 will be a separate game with its own content, Blizzard won't be splitting up the playerbase between the first and second games, instead uniting both in the same multiplayer pool with the same heroes. There's no known launch window at this point, but we'll be sure to update you when there is.

Perfect Dark

At the 2020 Game Awards, Microsoft unveiled the long-rumored project of The Initiative — a full reboot of Rare's classic sci-fi spy adventure Perfect Dark. Details are scant on exactly how Perfect Dark will look and play, but we've heard it will take cues from the gadgetry of Perfect Dark Zero and may draw comparisons to the likes of Splinter Cell: Conviction for stylish stealth-action gameplay.

Pragmata

Pragmata is an upcoming title from Capcom set in an extraordinary futuristic setting. Almost nothing is known about the game, besides the fact it's coming to next-gen systems and looks incredibly sleek.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Another huge surprise announcement recently was that of Hellblade II, built from the ground up for the next-gen Xbox Series X. The in-engine trailer showcases the insane visuals Ninja Theory will achieve when the game hits the Xbox Series X.

Little is known about the game, but Senua is a Pict warrior who navigates the horrors of Helheim to rescue the soul of a loved one. The game pushed extremely incredible visuals for its time, with stunning atmospherics, but was a bit limited in scope due to the studio's independent nature. Now, as part of Microsoft, Hellblade II may push further into more action-oriented territory.

State of Decay 3

State of Decay 3 is also a bit of an enigma, offering us a cinematic trailer and not much else. Set in a more wintry environment, there are possibilities that you'll have to manage your internal temperature in addition to other survival needs, as the plague seems to have now spread to animals and not just humans.

The Last Night

The Last Night is an upcoming "2D open-world" title from Odd Tales Games. The neon-blasted cyberpunk title features action-infiltration-oriented gameplay, complete with a branching narrative and stunning art that combines retro-2D sprites and modern lighting with 3D elements.

There's no launch date listed at the time of writing, but The Last Night is seeking investment due to some developmental issues.

There Is No Light

There Is No Light is a Kickstarter success story that came to Xbox and PC in November 2021. This self-proclaimed "brutal" action game sports a gothic retro-pixel art style and looks to have tight (and gory) combat. Escape a deadly cult, and kill hordes of enemies while doing so.

What are you hyped for?

