Developer and publisher IO Interactive is finally unveiling its James Bond game this week, and the game is titled 007 First Light.

IO Interactive, best known for its work on the Hitman games, first announced that it was working on a James Bond game all the way back in November 2020. Then dubbed Project 007, the studio announced at the time that it was an "original" story, as opposed to adapting an iconic existing James Bond adventure like GoldenEye.

It's not clear at this time exactly what to expect from this reveal, though it is worth noting that earlier in the year, IO Interactive confirmed that its James Bond game would be available on the imminently-launching Nintendo Switch 2.

While "this week" is a somewhat vague descriptor, it seems overwhelmingly likely to expect this reveal at Summer Game Fest 2025. The showcase is being held on June 6, 2025 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.

Personally, I'm looking forward to seeing how the team has chosen to adapt one of the world's most famous spies into gaming. Will there be a huge focus on stealth, acting undercover and gathering evidence? Is Bond's trademark seduction involved? How will the over-the-top setpieces go? Will I be able to order a vodka martini?



These are all important questions I'd like to answered at the reveal.