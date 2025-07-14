Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is being fully revealed at Gamescom 2025 — here's when to tune in

There's great news for Call of Duty fans, as we now know when to expect more details on the next entry in the yearly franchise. Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is being shown off during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025 on Tuesday, August 19, at 11:00 a.m. PT/ 2:00 p.m. ET.



Geoff Keighley — host of Summer Game Fest, Opening Night Live at Gamescom, and the Game Awards — shared the news via X (Twitter) on Monday, announcing that Black Ops 7 would kick off Gamescom in a "massive" way.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was first announced with a CGI trailer at the end of the Xbox Games Showcase in June. The trailer confirms the return of protagonist David Mason, who was one of the playable characters in 2012's Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 campaign.



This game is notably the first-ever back-to-back sequel the Call of Duty franchise has ever seen, coming hot on the heels of last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. Treyarch and Raven Software are once again leading co-development, with the two studios having also led co-development on Black Ops 6 and 2020's Black Ops: Cold War.

David Mason returns for a new kind of war. (Image credit: Activision)

While we don't have exact details at the moment, it seems fair, given the phrasing here, to expect a full gameplay reveal for Black Ops 7, perhaps getting a look at the campaign, multiplayer, and zombies components of the title. It also seems fair to expect a release date for the game.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is slated to launch at some point this fall across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (via Battle.net, Steam, and Xbox PC), PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.



As an Xbox first-party game, it'll also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.



There's no news right now regarding a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game, but reports indicate Activision is still committed to bringing the Call of Duty franchise to Nintendo's platform, as promised by Microsoft back during its bid to acquire Activision Blizzard King in 2023.

Xbox is busy at Gamescom 2025

In addition to Activision showing up with Black Ops 7, other Xbox teams are already confirmed to be taking part at Gamescom. Bethesda Softworks will be present, while the World of Warcraft team at Blizzard Entertainment is also showing up.



It's not clear at this time what Bethesda will be showing, but Blizzard Entertainment will be diving into Midnight, the next big expansion in World of Warcraft.



Personally, I'm hoping to see Bethesda share more on what's next for Starfield, including the next rumored expansion and any updates that the developers have planned.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service. See at: Amazon | Best Buy | CDKeys