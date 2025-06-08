You can get a Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 themed reward in Black Ops 6 right now, but you have to be quick
Score a Black Ops 7 themed Calling Card that will be added to your inventory in Season 04 Reloaded.
Now we know for sure, the next Call of Duty game is going to be Black Ops 7.
It had been rumored, it had been teased via the Prestige Master level 1,000 rewards, and at the Xbox Games Showcase it was given its grand debut.
To celebrate, players logging in to the Call of Duty app to play Black Ops 6 and Warzone are being greeted with the chance to get a special Black Ops 7 Calling Card.
It's only available for a short time, but it's super simple to claim.
The in-game message has a QR code for you to scan, but in essence all it does is take you to X. So I assume you could skip scanning it, but since I don't really know how it all works, probably best to just do it anyway.
So fire up your phone camera, scan the code, and then you're taken to X with all the necessary information added into the template. Replace "Activision ID" with your actual Activision ID, make sure it has #BlackOps7 and @CallofDuty attached, and hit send.
You'll know you've been successful as after a couple of minutes you'll get a reply with a graphic that tells you that you've claimed it.
That's one way for Activision to get Black Ops 7 trending on X, as if it wouldn't be anyway.
To grab the reward, you have to be somewhat quick. You only have until 12 p.m. Pacific on June 10 to get your Activision ID sent over. After that, your Calling Card will be applied to your account, apparently, with Season 04 Reloaded.
It's a pretty hot looking Calling Card, at least.
As for the new game, we've got you covered with everything we know about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 right now.
