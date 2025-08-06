Gears of War Quiz: How well do you know this Xbox series?

Gears of War: Reloaded is bringing the first game to new platforms.

Hey there, Windows Central community! I'm back with another quiz. This time, we're delving into a franchise that most Xbox players know and hold dear with Gears of War.



Ever since the launch of the original Gears of War by Epic Games on the Xbox 360, this franchise has been an Xbox staple, with numerous mainline games as the torch was passed to Xbox Game Studios developer The Coalition.

Set on the world of Sera, Gears of War revolves around humanity's struggles in combat against each other as well as the horrific Locust Horde and later, the Swarm. These games are beloved for their focus on brutal third-person shooting and surprisingly quiet, introspective storytelling.



With Gears of War: Reloaded set to launch on Aug. 26, 2025, and Gears of War: E-Day currently in development, it's the perfect time to test your knowledge of this Xbox series.

How many did you get correct? Would like additional Gears of War-themed quizzes in the future? Let me know!