Xbox Game Pass Gets an Assassin's Creed Game and More in August — While this Awesome Co-op Title Returns to the Service

Another couple of weeks have gone by, bringing another wave of titles to Xbox Game Pass, giving players who use Microsoft's gaming subscription service even more to play.



As detailed on Xbox Wire on Tuesday, this month sees the arrival of Assassin's Creed Mirage, bringing Ubisoft's 2023 spinoff entry in the long-running franchise to Game Pass players.



This month also sees the return of Aliens: Fireteam Elite, a co-op game that was previously available in the service before rotating out a while ago.



Overall, August is starting a bit lighter, with multiple games that were previously only available in the Ultimate and PC tiers being brought to the Standard version of the service. That includes some extraordinarily well-received titles such as Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector.



Below, you can find the complete list of games coming to each tier of Xbox Game Pass in the coming days:

August 5, 2025

Rain World (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

August 6, 2025

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard

Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard

MechWarrior 5: Clans (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap (Xbox Series X|S) - Standard

August 7, 2025

Assassin's Creed Mirage (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

August 12, 2025

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

August 14, 2025

9 Kings (Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

What's leaving Xbox Game Pass on August 15, 2025?

Anthem

Farming Simulator 22

Persona 3 Reload

Not the biggest month, but check out Aliens: Fireteam Elite

If you are looking for a new co-op game to play with a friend or two and you somehow still haven't grabbed Aliens: Fireteam Elite, be sure to correct that mistake once it returns to Xbox Game Pass shortly.



I had an absolute blast going through the campaigns with a friend, and there are a ton of difficulty options to ensure you've got the right challenge for your squad's skill level.



The game mixes together a ton of interesting ideas, and even pulls from across the Alien mythos, referencing different films and games in ways that feel natural.



Seriously, there are some really fun encounters that I didn't see coming when the game started, and it's well worth checking out if you've seen it before but have been skeptical about the overall quality.



If you haven't played Assassin's Creed Mirage either, it's also worth giving it a try. I enjoyed it when it first launched, and while it's not perfect (stripping away a lot of the combat options from the bigger games feels quite limiting), I appreciate its concise nature, as you can easily get every achievement in just 20 hours of roaming and leaping across Baghdad.



It's especially fun if you've become burnt out on larger open-world games, such as the many other RPG-style entries in the series, including this year's Assassin's Creed Shadows.

