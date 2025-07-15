Xbox Game Pass gets Abiotic Factor, Grounded 2, a Soulslike RPG, and more — here's what is coming through the rest of July

Xbox players can look forward to even more games joining the Xbox Game Pass library in the near future, with another wave of titles detailed via Xbox Wire on Tuesday.



Several more games are coming through the rest of July, including Robocop: Rogue City, a first-person shooter that puts players in the titular cyborg's titanium-laminated Kevlar boots. There are also two co-op-focused games, with Abiotic Factor and Grounded 2 launching in rapid succession.



The latter is launching into the Game Preview program, with developer Obsidian Entertainment looking to garner feedback on how to evolve its latest first-party Xbox game.



Finally, upcoming Soulslike role-playing game (RPG) Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is also slated to launch in just a couple of weeks.



Below, you can find the full list of games coming to each tier of Xbox Game Pass in the coming days:

July 15, 2025

High on Life (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

July 17, 2025

My Friendly Neighborhood (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

Robocop: Rogue City (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

July 18, 2025

Back to the Dawn (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

July 22, 2025

Abiotic Factor (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

July 23, 2025

Wheel World (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

July 24, 2025

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

July 29, 2025

Grounded 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, PC

August 1, 2025

Farming Simulator 25 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Windows PC) - Ultimate, Standard, PC

What is leaving Xbox Game Pass on July 31, 2025?

Gigantic

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Plenty to play

There's a fair bit of variety in this upcoming wave of games. I'm particularly curious about Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, as I played it for almost an hour at Summer Game Fest 2025 and found it to be extremely difficult, even compared to other games like Elden Ring.



Outside of that, my attention is primarily going to be on Grounded 2. I'm not a huge survival game fan, but I did like the original Grounded, and having a more polished version of that experience where I can also run around on the back of an ant or spider is fun.



I'm curious to see what Obsidian Entertainment will be able to add over time now that the team doesn't have to support the Xbox One, but it may take time to see where things go across future updates.



With the popularity of co-op games on PC, I'm also curious about how Abiotic Factor performs. The concept certainly seems fun and I can certainly see it garnering an audience, especially with games like Lethal Company and Peak recently blowing up and doing extremely well on Steam.

