New Xbox games launching this week, from July 21 through July 27 — Wuchang: Fallen Feathers comes to Xbox Game Pass

Another week of Xbox game launches is upon us, with 505 Games' Wuchang: Fallen Feathers clearly leading the pack.



This Soulslike RPG from the developers at Leenzee has players in the role of the titular Wuchang, a pirate who is cursed with "feathering," and seeks a cure.



The game is launching day one into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, so subscribers will be able to jump in and play immediately. Subscribers will also have access to Abiotic Factor, a co-op game where players try to contain bizarre anomalies breaking reality apart.



Here's everything coming to the Xbox store next week:

July 22, 2025

Abiotic Factor (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "As a GATE employee you extend the bounds of human knowledge, and seek to explain the unexplainable - including anomalies and paranormal entities: from gravity-distorting artifacts to supernatural creatures with an unbridled instinct for violence. Safety, security, and secrecy are of the utmost importance… usually."

"As a GATE employee you extend the bounds of human knowledge, and seek to explain the unexplainable - including anomalies and paranormal entities: from gravity-distorting artifacts to supernatural creatures with an unbridled instinct for violence. Safety, security, and secrecy are of the utmost importance… usually." Cubey: Blockbyte (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Smash. Collect. Escape. In Cubey: Blockbyte, every jump counts. Crush blocks beneath you, grab every last coin, and unlock the gate to freedom. Miss a coin? The exit stays shut. Plan your jumps, move fast, and don’t leave anything behind."

"Smash. Collect. Escape. In Cubey: Blockbyte, every jump counts. Crush blocks beneath you, grab every last coin, and unlock the gate to freedom. Miss a coin? The exit stays shut. Plan your jumps, move fast, and don’t leave anything behind." Luto (Xbox Series X|S): "Luto is a psychological horror experience where you take on the role of someone unable to leave their home. Every attempt to escape will lead you deeper into the unknown, where nothing is as it seems and everything will test your senses."

"Luto is a psychological horror experience where you take on the role of someone unable to leave their home. Every attempt to escape will lead you deeper into the unknown, where nothing is as it seems and everything will test your senses." Monument Valley 3 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Monument Valley 3 takes you beyond the monuments and into the open sea. As Noor, you’ll navigate stunning, changing environments, solve mind-bending puzzles, and uncover the secrets of the Sacred Light. With her village threatened by rising tides, Noor must chart her own course—and discover her own strength—in this stunning, emotional adventure."

"Monument Valley 3 takes you beyond the monuments and into the open sea. As Noor, you’ll navigate stunning, changing environments, solve mind-bending puzzles, and uncover the secrets of the Sacred Light. With her village threatened by rising tides, Noor must chart her own course—and discover her own strength—in this stunning, emotional adventure." Wildgate (Xbox Series X|S): "Blast off into high-stakes spaceship battles and intense first-person shootouts, where no two matches are ever the same. If you want to claim the ultimate prize — the mysterious and priceless Artifact — you'll need to improvise on the fly, whether it's chasing down rival crews and stealing their gear, repairing your damaged ship, or scanning for precious resources."

July 23, 2025

Chess Battle (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Develop your thinking, tactics and visual memory with the most popular game on the planet. Strategize and lead your army to victory - improve your chess skills and unlock your inner grandmaster!"

"Develop your thinking, tactics and visual memory with the most popular game on the planet. Strategize and lead your army to victory - improve your chess skills and unlock your inner grandmaster!" Rogue Raccoon (Xbox Series X|S): "Get ready to sneak into the city's most overprotected museum... all for food! In Rogue Raccoon, you play as a fast and cheeky raccoon on a clear mission: clean out the food court, one hidden snack at a time. Jump, wall-jump, dash in eight directions, and use your trusty boomerang to defeat enemies, trigger secret mechanisms, and make your way through wild traps and dangerous exhibits. But beware: the closer you get to the treats, the more the museum fights back with tricky hazards and challenges that’ll make any raccoon break a sweat!"

"Get ready to sneak into the city's most overprotected museum... all for food! In Rogue Raccoon, you play as a fast and cheeky raccoon on a clear mission: clean out the food court, one hidden snack at a time. Jump, wall-jump, dash in eight directions, and use your trusty boomerang to defeat enemies, trigger secret mechanisms, and make your way through wild traps and dangerous exhibits. But beware: the closer you get to the treats, the more the museum fights back with tricky hazards and challenges that’ll make any raccoon break a sweat!" Secret Paws - Cozy Offices (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Find the hidden kitties around the office! Secret Paws - Cozy Offices is an isometric hidden object game themed around cats and colorful workspaces. Explore unique, adorably decorated cube-shaped rooms as you search for dozens of cleverly obscured felines lying around each stage."

"Find the hidden kitties around the office! Secret Paws - Cozy Offices is an isometric hidden object game themed around cats and colorful workspaces. Explore unique, adorably decorated cube-shaped rooms as you search for dozens of cleverly obscured felines lying around each stage." Wheel World (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "You are Kat, a young cyclist with one mission: save Wheel World from total collapse. Explore a stunning open world filled with impressive vistas, hidden secrets, and races that will test your skills. Customize your bike with an endless array of parts, from sleek speedsters to off-road beasts—there's no limit to how you can ride."

July 24, 2025

Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+ (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+ is coming to Microsoft Store! This new and improved version of Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S includes a variety of new features! Work alongside Miku and other Piapro characters to solve these unique puzzles!"

"Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S+ is coming to Microsoft Store! This new and improved version of Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S includes a variety of new features! Work alongside Miku and other Piapro characters to solve these unique puzzles!" Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Xbox Series X|S): "Become Wuchang, a skilled pirate warrior struck by amnesia, who must navigate the uncertainties of her mysterious past while afflicted by the horrific Feathering disease. Explore the depths of Shu, enhancing your arsenal and mastering new skills harvested from fallen foes. Evolve your fighting style by sacrificing elusive Red Mercury and further develop new techniques obtained throughout your action-packed journey. Augment the weapons in your repertoire with powerful enchantments, allowing for a unique approach to combat and strategy that suits your personal style."

July 25, 2025

Crowd City (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Gather people accross the city and crush your opponents with your overwhelming leadership. The more people you run into, the bigger your crowd becomes! Beware! If other group has more members, yours will be taken completely and you will have to start from scratch..."

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and play day one Xbox games whichever way you'd like, on Xbox consoles, PC, or even through the Cloud on a wide range of devices. Going with this tier means you never miss out on anything coming to the service. See at: Amazon | Best Buy | CDKeys