ROG Xbox Ally Handhelds Reportedly Launching in October — and Prices Have Leaked, Too

A new report may have given us the exact release date for the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally handhelds, as well as the prices players can expect for each model.



Writing for Dealabs, credible leaker billbil-kun claimed on Thursday that the ROG Xbox Ally X and ROG Xbox Ally are set to be available on Oct. 16, 2025.



Preorders are expected to open on August 20, per billbil-kun, coinciding with Xbox's presence at Gamescom 2025.



The report also alleges that the Xbox Ally X will launch at €899, while the lower-end Xbox Ally is launching at €599. Notably, these price points match up with a prior leak, when these prices briefly showed up in online ASUS store metadata.



While these prices are in Euros, it's likely that the prices won't be converted 1-to-1 for different regions, especially the U.S. We'll have to wait and see exactly how things go however, as the ongoing yo-yo of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration continue to wreak uncertainty in the global hardware market.



When the devices were first revealed back during the Xbox Games Showcase 2025, Xbox noted that they had a planned release window of Holiday 2025, though there's been no further official details since.



The Xbox Ally devices have been designed as partner handhelds, with Microsoft providing custom work in tandem with ASUS to elevate the existing ROG Ally PC gaming handhelds.



The Xbox Ally X sports a more powerful processor than the regular Xbox Ally, with the higher-end device also coming in a black shell and packing in 24GB of RAM and 1TB NVME SSD storage compared to the Xbox Ally's 16GB of RAM and 512GB capacity.

Not too long to wait

The Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally present two different options depending on player's budgets. (Image credit: Microsoft | ASUS)

The great news is that if this is true, we won't be waiting long to find out, as Gamescom 2025 is just a couple of weeks away.



I'll be curious to see just what the reaction is like from players with these devices. The price has me strongly suspect that it'll remain a niche for the more hardcore audience, but I'm always down for more options.



As a PC gaming handheld at its core, the Xbox Ally line is being positioned around the benefits of Xbox Play Anywhere, the program that allows players to buy one copy of certain Xbox games (including all first-party titles) and then play those games on an Xbox console or a Windows PC.



I had the chance to go hands-on with the Xbox Ally X during Summer Game Fest 2025, playing The Coalition's upcoming Gears of War: Reloaded remaster on the device. I came away impressed, particularly with the triggers, which felt extremely satisfying to use when landing shots on Locust foes.



The game looked fantastic, running at high settings and easily clearing 75-90 FPS in sections with lots of chaos and explosions.



If the hardware can truly handle all the latest games at a pleasant framerate, I'm definitely interested in giving it a spin when it launches this year.