What is AMD's 'Gorgon Point' APU? Here's what I know so far about the next-gen chip.

According to leaks and rumors, AMD is planning a Strix Point mobile CPU refresh in 2026.

If you buy a laptop powered by an AMD processor (CPU) in 2025, there's a good chance it's running Strix Point hardware based on the company's Zen 5 architecture.

AMD Ryzen AI 300 silicon (aka Strix Point) was unveiled at Computex 2024, heralding a new era of mobile AI performance for AMD, and the chips have made their way into quite a few Windows laptops. In the Strix Point family are also AMD's Z2 Extreme chips designed for gaming handhelds, including the Lenovo Legion Go 2 and the Xbox Ally X.