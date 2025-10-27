What is AMD's 'Gorgon Point' APU? Here's what I know so far about the next-gen chip.

Will AMD unveil its next-gen Gorgon Point chips in 2026? All signs point to Yes.

If you buy a laptop powered by an AMD processor (CPU) in 2025, there's a good chance it's running Strix Point hardware based on the company's Zen 5 architecture.

AMD Ryzen AI 300 silicon (aka Strix Point) was unveiled at Computex 2024, heralding a new era of mobile AI performance for AMD, and the chips have made their way into quite a few Windows laptops. In the Strix Point family are also AMD's Z2 Extreme chips designed for gaming handhelds, including the Lenovo Legion Go 2 and the Xbox Ally X.

AMD's subsequent Computex 2025 presentation was mostly filled with its new Radeon graphics cards and Ryzen Threadripper chips, leaving its mainstream mobile CPU segment to coast along for another year.