AMD's Ryzen 9000 series of desktop processors was officially revealed in June 2024, with the company offering an initial collection of four flagship chips on the Zen 5 architecture.

AMD then added new Ryzen 9000 X3D CPUs with the unique 3D V-Cache — including the awesome Ryzen 7 9800X3D that's immensely popular amongst PC gamers — in early 2025, but it's been about six months since the chips found any new company.

That changes with AMD's recent and quiet release of two new Ryzen 9000 desktop processors (via Tom's Hardware).

The new CPUs, named AMD Ryzen 5 9500F and Ryzen 7 9700F, notably have the "F" designator. That's unlike any other chips so far included in the Ryzen 9000 series.

Whereas even AMD's X3D processors include integrated Radeon graphics, these new F-class chips do without. That means they must be paired with a discrete graphics card to function.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Cores / Threads Max. Boost Clock Base Clock Default TDP AMD Ryzen 7 9700F 8 / 16 Up to 5.5GHz 3.8GHz 65W AMD Ryzen 5 9500F 6 / 12 Up to 5GHz 3.8GHz 65W

The Ryzen 7 9700F comes with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a boost clock up to 5.5GHz, all while running at a base TDP of 65W.

Comparing the 9700F to AMD's Ryzen 7 9700X, it seems like they're the same, other than the lack of discrete graphics in the former. Clock speeds are the same, cache is the same, and they're both unlocked for overclocking.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Ryzen 5 9500F is slightly different than its Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 5 9600 siblings. While it has the same 6 cores and 12 threads, it has lower maximum base and boost clocks than the 9600X. It also falls behind the 9600 with its 5GHz max boost (compared to 5.2GHz).

The new Ryzen 5 9500F comes packaged with one of AMD's Wraith Stealth air coolers, which is only otherwise available with the Ryzen 5 9600.

Both new CPUs understandably use AMD's latest Zen 5 architecture and fit into an AM5 motherboard socket. It appears that the Ryzen 7 9700F will be available in North America, while the Ryzen 5 9500F will see a global release.

AMD continues to produce Zen 3 and 4 chips for OEMs

AMD CEO Lisa Su on stage at CES 2019 holding an AMD Ryzen CPU. (Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg)

The new Ryzen 5 9500F and Ryzen 7 9700F aren't the only new chips that AMD has recently added to its repertoire. The older Zen 3 and Zen 4 platforms are also getting some love with quiet additions.

X user @harukaze5719 recently spotted listings on Danawa — a Seoul-based comparison and shopping site — with some other new AMD info regarding South Korean availability.

Ryzen 5 7400FRyzen 5 7400 non-FRyzen 5 9500FAll are OEM/SI only, not for retail channelhttps://t.co/a6sXtX03q8https://t.co/dpwriIx5sghttps://t.co/EDELyDvMwL pic.twitter.com/UnyQ31m0MvSeptember 16, 2025

Listed are the Ryzen 5 7400F, Ryzen 5 7400, and the aforementioned Ryzen 5 9500F.

Focusing on the Ryzen 5 7400, it's worth pointing out that this might be the only time AMD has launched an F-series chip after its standard counterpart. The Ryzen 5 7400F launched earlier this year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Cores / Threads Max. Boost Clock Base Clock Default TDP AMD Ryzen 5 7400F 6 / 12 4.7GHz 3.7GHz 65W AMD Ryzen 5 7400 6 / 12 4.3GHz 3.3GHz 65W

Perhaps most interesting is the Ryzen 5 7400's 22MB of combined L2 and L3 cache. That falls out into 16MB of L3 and the usual 6MB of L2.

Compare that to the Ryzen 5 7400F's 32MB of L3 and 6MB of L2 (for a total of 38MB), and it seems like AMD has decided to cut the biggest chunk of cache in half for the new 7400 chip.

With the already released Ryzen 5 7400F seeing availability only in the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China regions, it makes sense that the Ryzen 5 7400 will follow suit.

AMD wasn't satisfied with only adding new Zen 4 and Zen 5 chips.

AMD wasn't satisfied with only adding new Zen 4 and Zen 5 chips. It's been about nine years since AMD introduced Zen 3, and the architecture that simply won't quit also just received a new chip in 2025.

Spotted by X user @momomo_us, the Ryzen 5 5600F is headed to the Asia Pacific and Japan region. It joins its global sibling, the Ryzen 5 5600, which launched in 2022.

The Ryzen 5 5600F features 6 cores, 12 threads, a boost clock up to 4GHz, and a 3GHz base clock. Its L2 and L3 caches combine for 35MB, and it runs at a 65W TDP.

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Cores / Threads Max. Boost Clock Base Clock Default TDP AMD Ryzen 5 5600F 6 / 12 4.0GHz 3.0GHz 65W AMD Ryzen 5 5600 6 / 12 4.4GHz 3.5GHz 65W

It's essentially a nerfed version of the Ryzen 5 5600, coming in with lower max and base boost clocks. Interestingly, both the 5600F and 5600 lack integrated graphics; talk about a confusing naming scheme.

In any case, AMD's refusal to let its older generations wither is notable. AMD's Ryzen 5000 series now has more than 20 different CPUs using a mix of Vermeer and Cezanne silicon, and Zen 3 has been on the go for nine years.