AMD-powered gaming PCs are on sale at Best Buy for a limited time.

The combination of an AMD processor and an NVIDIA graphics card is currently the best option for PC gamers, and Best Buy is making it easy to shop for new hardware without paying full price.

There's a wide range of AMD-powered laptops and desktop PCs currently on sale, and while there's one model that stands out — the Gigabyte AERO X16 on sale for $1,349 — I highly recommend having a look at my alternative options, especially if you're shopping for a pre-built desktop.

My favorite AMD gaming laptop deal

This AERO X16 model that I'm highlighting is not only great for gaming. The powerful AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU and the NVIDIA RTX 5070 Laptop GPU will do a bang-up job of editing, designing, and any other creative tasks, and with 32GB of upgradeable RAM, you shouldn't run into any memory problems.

Yes, RAM is accessible (an increasingly rare feature in laptops), and so is the 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The laptop actually has two M.2 slots for storage, so you can immediately pop in a second drive for bulk storage of your games and files.

The Ryzen CPU has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of up to 50 TOPS of local AI power. That makes this a Copilot+ PC with full access to all of the AI tools now built into Windows 11.

Turning back to gaming, the laptop's RTX 5070 Laptop GPU will handle even the most demanding titles thanks to DLSS 4 and its Multi Frame Generation magic. You might not be able to max out some in-game settings, but you'll still get a very enjoyable experience.

The PC comes with the right ports to connect to an external display, but the built-in 16-inch QHD+ screen with a 165Hz refresh rate will deliver a great picture on the go.

Although I haven't personally tested Gigabyte's AERO X16, Best Buy's 55 customer reviews have it sitting at a 4.7-star rating. That's not bad at all, and the $300 discount makes it look even better.

If you'd like to spend less, Gigabyte's AERO X16 with similar specs, save for a bump down to an RTX 5060 Laptop GPU, is also $300 off. That drops the price to $1,199 for a limited time.

More great AMD gaming deals live now at Best Buy

If Gigabyte's AERO X16 isn't quite what you're looking for, I've rounded up a couple of additional AMD gaming laptops as well as two AMD-powered gaming desktops that are on sale at Best Buy.

RTX 5070 Save 12% ($200) ASUS TUF Gaming A16: was $1,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy This ASUS gaming laptop features one of AMD's Zen 4 Ryzen 9 chips and an NVIDIA RTX 5070 Laptop GPU for strong performance across all modern titles. Note the FHD+ display, which might not have enough pixels for your taste. Display: 16 inches, 1920x1200, IPS, 165Hz, 300 nits, G-Sync. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 270. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5070. NPU: 16 TOPS. RAM: 32GB DDR5-5600. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com Read more ▼

RTX 5060 Save 13% ($210) Legion Pro 5 16" (Gen 10): was $1,659.99 now $1,449.99 at Best Buy The combination of AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX CPU and NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop GPU delivers a great mid-range gaming experience that will handle any modern games, albeit with lowered specs in particularly demanding titles. Display: 16 inches, 2560x1600, IPS, 500 nits, anti-glare, 240Hz, G-Sync, Advanced Optimus, Dolby Vision. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5060 Laptop GPU. NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB DDR5-5200. Storage: 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com Read more ▼

RTX 5060 Ti Save 14% ($210) CyberPowerPC Gamer Master: was $1,449.99 now $1,239.99 at Best Buy This pre-built CyberPowerPC features a nicely balanced Zen 5 Ryzen 7 9700X CPU and RTX 5060 Ti (8GB) GPU for excellent gaming performance. Access to all DLSS 4 advancements, including Multi Frame Generation. CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9700X. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti (8GB). NPU: N/A. RAM: 16GB DDR5-6000. Storage: 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. PSU: 850W 👉 See at: BestBuy.com Read more ▼

RTX 5070 Save 19% ($390) iBuyPower Element Gaming: was $2,049.99 now $1,659.99 at Best Buy iBuyPower's PCs are generally well-built and use standard parts. In this case, the Ryzen 9 9900X and RTX 5070 (12GB) GPU can together handle even the most demanding games. That AMD CPU will also do a great job with productivity work. It all comes in an attractive white case with plenty of glass panels. CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 9900X. GPU: NVIDIA RTX 5070. NPU: N/A. RAM: 32GB DDR5-5200. Storage: 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. PSU: 750W. 👉 See at: BestBuy.com Read more ▼

Why shop at Best Buy?

Best Buy is one of the largest electronics retailers around, and like its competitors, it too has a membership program that grants subscribers some nice perks.

While the gaming PCs I've rounded up above do not require any sort of extra membership to receive the discount, signing up for a free My Best Buy plan can get you free standard shipping where it would otherwise not be available.

The My Best Buy Plus plan costs $49.99 per year, but it adds free two-day shipping, exclusive member pricing on select items, exclusive access to certain deals and promos, and an extended 60-day return window.

If you're a real fan of Best Buy, there's also a Total membership that costs $179.99 per year. The Total membership gets you everything from the Plus tier, and it adds additional protection plans, 24/7 tech support, VIP member support, and discounted tech repair prices.

