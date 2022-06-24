Best gaming laptops for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 in 2022

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 is a hit with the gaming community, allowing anyone with a capable PC to take to the skies and explore the world from above. It's a demanding game, making use of real-world imaging and highly detailed aircraft. This is why you need a decent PC to play it, and we've rounded up some of the best gaming laptops for playing Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 if you prefer to game on the go.

So many gaming laptops to choose from

Gaming laptops used to be large, chunky, heavy beasts with terrible battery life and even worse usability. Those days are long gone, and today we're able to appreciate slimmer gaming laptops with powerful internals. The laptops we've recommended here in this collection are good enough to power through a demanding game like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

If you want the best of the best gaming laptops for Microsoft Flight Simulator right now, go with the Razer Blade 15. This laptop is a monster for gaming on the go. The Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, NVIDIA RTX 3060 GPU, and 16GB of RAM easily surpass the minimum requirements for Flight Simulator 2020. You won't be disappointed with this purchase.

Should you want a little more screen real estate, there's always the impressive MSI GS75 Stealth. This laptop not only looks the part but also comes with some beefy internals. The extra internal space allows ASUS to cram inside either an i7-10750H or i9-10980HK CPU, up to 64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM, and up to a 1TB SSD. GPU options range from the RTX 2060 up to the 2080 Max-Q.

So long as the laptop you're considering meets the recommended PC requirements for Microsoft Flight Simulator, you'll be good to go.