Best pre-built computer for Microsoft Flight Simulator in 2022

Microsoft Flight Simulator is a big hit for simulator games. The title uses real-world data streamed from the cloud to create one of the most realistic world environments available in gaming. While you don't need a beefy RTX 3090 GPU to play it, having quite the capable gaming rig will make this game more immersive, which is where these pre-built desktop PCs come into play. Here are our top choices for the best pre-built computer for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

These pre-built computers are fantastic fits for Flight Simulator 2022

Choosing a PC for Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator is an ambitious game. Still, it doesn't have seriously high system requirements for playing on anything but the best gaming desktop PC. All you need is an AMD Ryzen 3 1200 or Intel i5-4460 CPU, Radeon RX 570 or NVIDIA GTX 700 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. All of our recommended PCs in this collection meet these requirements.

If we were to offer a single recommendation, we'd go with the CyberPowerPC Gamer Master. Not only does it look sleek, but it's also got everything packed inside that you'll need, including an RX 6600 GPU and Ryzen 5 5600G processor at an affordable price. It's possible to even upgrade the PC at a later date with a more capable Ryzen and NVIDIA GPU if you want to play some more demanding games with RTX features like DLSS.

Should you have the available budget and wish to go all out from the get-go, the Skytech Shiva has enough to handle the game without destroying your bank balance. It's also completely made from standard parts, allowing you to swap out, sell, and upgrade parts as you desire.