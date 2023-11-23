Best PC gaming accessories 2023

Whether you're new to PC gaming or have been doing it for a long, having the best PC gaming accessories can really improve your play sessions. Of course, you need the basics like a good gaming monitor, a good keyboard, a responsive gaming mouse, and a gaming headset that provides great sound quality. For some people, having a good standalone microphone or streaming webcam is also important.

The thing is, there are tons of PC gaming accessories on the market today and some of them really aren't worth your time. Some will be cheaper to purchase but won't last long or won't provide the quality you need, which will just make it so you end up spending more money as time goes on. So, it's a good idea to get the best value and great quality peripheral you can from the get-go.

Regardless of if you're playing on one of the best gaming laptops or best gaming desktop PC here are the very best PC gaming accessories to improve your digital adventures.

The Quick List

Don't have a lot of time? Here's the quick list of the very best PC gaming accessories you can get right now. You can get additional information further down on this page for each device.

The best overall PC gaming accessory

This Alienware curved gaming monitor offers excellent picture quality on a 34-inch panel. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

1. Alienware AW3423DWF Gaming Monitor The best overall gaming monitor Our expert review: Specifications Display : 34-inch QD-OLED Resolution: 21:9, 3440x1440 WQHD, 1800R curve Refresh rate: 165Hz Response time: 0.1ms Today's Best Deals View at Dell View at Best Buy View at Newegg Reasons to buy + Amazing picture quality and color accuracy + Excellent performance when playing games + Attractive design that looks good anywhere + OLED display helps imagery come through even in darker scenes Reasons to avoid - Command Center software isn't great - Doesn't get as bright as other display types

As you can read in our own Zachary Boddy's Alienware AW3423DWF review, this is a fantastic gaming monitor that can easily keep up with the latest titles. Games display smoothly and screen performance can be helped along when used with AMD GPUs since it supports FreeSync Premium Pro. Additionally, the 34-inch display is curved to better bring you into your digital adventures. Plus, the OLED screen does a fantastic job with picture quality, displaying great color accuracy and crisp details with WQHD (3440x1440) resolution.

Something I absolutely love about OLED displays is that they do a phenomenal job at making imagery pop, even when you're viewing a darker scene. You can read more about OLEDs in my OLED vs QLED vs AMOLED vs Mini LED comparison, but the gist is that OLEDs display true black instead of grey, so the colors around black pixels really come to life. Now, as with most OLEDs, the Alienware AW3423DWF doesn't get as bright as other display types. However, it doesn't need to do this as much since its contrast and true black ability allow imagery to come through so much better.

As far as connection options go, this Alienware gaming monitor offers a DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB-B 3.2 Gen 1 upstream, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (downstream and Power Charging), a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Alienware's Command Center program is intended to help improve performance, but it's a rather confusing and buggy experience, so you might want to do without it. Otherwise, this is a fantastic gaming monitor that will keep up with all of your gaming needs.

Read our in-depth Alienware AW3423DWF review

The best gaming headset

HyperX Cloud III is well-priced and offers great speakers and an excellent microphone. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

I've been a huge fan of HyperX gaming headsets for about a decade now, as this company consistently provides high-quality audio and great microphones at a lower price than many of its competitors. The HyperX gaming headset I recommend above all else is the HyperX Cloud III, which can be purchased in a wireless version or less expensive wired version.

I got to do our HyperX Cloud III Wireless review and our HyperX Cloud III Wired review shortly after either device came out, and I found them both to be phenomenal options. The cushioning on the headband as well as the earphones is very comfortable, and the device doesn't put too much pressure on your head.

I love that the wireless option can last for up to 120 hours on one charge. It's made it so I only have to charge it back up occasionally, rather than after every use. There is no physical LED indicator to let you know how much battery life there is, but if you tap the power button while the headset is on, a voice will tell you how much juice is left.

The thing with lower-priced headsets is that manufacturers often skimp out on microphone quality, but this isn't the case at all with the HyperX Cloud III. My voice comes through clearly without any distracting crinkling or glitchy sounds, so I can play multiplayer games with friends without being distracting to them. Of course, you could go out and buy a much higher-quality headset for a whole lot more, but this one is more than adequate and doesn't cost too much.

Read our in-depth HyperX Cloud III Wireless review or HyperX Cloud III Wired review

The best gaming keyboard

Beautiful RGB, a small OLED display, and excellent responsiveness make the SteelSeries Apex Pro a fantastic keyboard. (Image credit: Windows Central)

As Rich Edmonds explained when he wrote our SteelSeries Apex Pro review, this is the best mechanical gaming keyboard to date. In addition to its "striking design" and gloriously vibrant RGB, the Apex Pro offers a customizable OLED display on the upper right side (above the number pad). This little screen can be used to notify you of needed updates and other news, or can simply shine an image of your choosing.

In regard to gaming, the Apex Pro is incredibly responsive and fast with 40 levels of per-key actuation. The linear switches are OmniPoint 2.0 Adjustable HyperMagnetic and aren't too loud, so they shouldn't get picked up as easily by a microphone if you're playing with others.

Now, like many of the best mechanical gaming keyboards, the SteelSeries Apex Pro is a wired-only device. If you'd prefer a wireless option, then it might not be a good fit. Still, the cabled connection is what helps make this keyboard so reliable and fast, which is especially good for gaming.

Read our in-depth SteelSeries Apex Pro review

The best gaming mouse

The Viper V3 HyperSpeed is a very responsive wireless gaming mouse. (Image credit: Windows Central | Zachary Boddy)

4. Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed The best gaming mouse for PC gaming Our expert review: Specifications Form factor: Symmetrical (right-handed) Connectivity: 2.4Ghz USB-A dongle Switches: Mechanical Mouse Gen 2, 60 million presses Sensor: Focus Pro 30K Optical Performance: 30,000 DPI sensitivity, 750 IPS speed, 70G acceleration Polling rate: 1,000Hz (up to 4,000Hz with optional Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle) Battery life: Up to 280 hours Today's Best Deals View Black Friday Deal at Amazon Reasons to buy + Excellent ergonomic design + Reliable and responsive wireless performance + Great battery life of up to 280 hours + Very good value for what it offers Reasons to avoid - Cannot be used with cable - HyperPolling dongle sold separately

As we said in our Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed review, this wireless gaming mouse offers "peerless performance" at "an excellent price," which is exactly why it's our pick for the best gaming mouse.

It runs off of AA batteries and can last for up to 280 hours at a 1,000Hz polling rate or 75 hours at a 4,000Hz polling rate (if you have the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle), which is a very good length of time. Meanwhile, it's very responsive and provides perfect performance in gaming thanks to the 30,000 DPI sensitivity, fast 750 IPS speed, and great 70G acceleration.

As with many gaming mice out there, this one is designed for right-handed users, so it won't work for everyone. Additionally, it's somewhat odd that the mouse cannot be used with your computer when it's plugged in via cable, but as long as you charge it every now and then you shouldn't have issues. Just note that to reach 4,000Hz, you will need to purchase the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle separately.

Read our in-depth Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed review

The best gaming chair

I absolutely love the Kaiser 3's built-in and adjustable lumbar. This gaming chair is incredibly comfortable and durable. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

When we're gaming on our PCs, we spend hours and hours sitting at a desk, so it's very important to have something comfortable that is good for your back. That's where the best gaming chairs come in. The thing is, there are a lot of cheap and uncomfortable gaming chairs on the market that don't last a long time, so you need to be careful about the one you pick.

Over the years, I've tested several gaming chairs and the company I've learned to trust more than others is AndaSeat. The company's attention to quality and comfort is not only astounding but also matched by the durability of its products. You can be happy with any of AndaSeat's gaming chair offerings, but the option I love above all else is the Kaiser 3. In full disclosure, I did a AndaSeat Kaiser 3 XL review before coming to work at Windows Central, but my current colleague also wrote an AndaSeat Kaiser 3 review and we both came away impressed.

This love is mostly due to the built-in adjustable lumbar support that doesn't involve a bulky back pillow like many other gaming chairs out there. Instead, there's a knob on either side of the chair. Turning one knob adjusts the height of the lumbar support, while turning the other adjusts how much it comes out. It didn't take long for me to set it to a great spot that feels comfortable but also helps me sit up straight. Thanks to the fact that this chair is covered in a soft foam, it's very comfortable to sit on for long stretches.

The Kaiser 3 comes in two sizes, L or XL. The L version is recommended for people between four-foot-11-inches tall to six-foot-two-inches tall and supports up to 260 pounds. Meanwhile, the slightly larger XL is intended for people between five-foot-11-inches tall to six-foot-11-inches tall and holds up to 395 pounds.

What's more, the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 gaming chair comes in two materials, either a PVC leather (that's very easy to clean) or a soft linen fabric. There are nine color options spanning everything from neutral colors like grey, white, and black to vibrant hues like blue, pink, red, and orange. The color you can choose depends on the material you go with.

Read our in-depth AndaSeat Kaiser 3 review

The best PC controller

The Xbox Wireless Controller comes in a number of colors and limited editions. (Image credit: Future)

For some people, using a keyboard on PC doesn't feel right, so it's nice to have a good controller to use when you want it. There are honestly dozens of gamepads to choose from, but many believe that the official Xbox Series X|S controller has the best layout and ergonomic feel. You can read more about it in our Xbox Series X|S Controller review. At any rate, there's a reason why so many other gaming companies have basically copied Xbox's gamepad design.

Since Xbox is owned by Microsoft, it's not surprising that the wireless Xbox Controller has Bluetooth and easily connects to PCs. I personally love the large size of the buttons, which makes them easier to press even in high-stress scenarios. Plus, the joysticks are very responsive and navigate exactly as I intend them to.

The only weird thing about the latest Xbox Series X|S Wireless controller is that it doesn't come with a rechargeable battery. Instead, you will occasionally need to replace the two AA batteries it runs on. Thankfully, the batteries can last up to 40 hours, so you won't have to make the swap too often.

Alternatively, you can go with a wired version of this controller and save money. Or if you want to stick with wireless, you can purchase a rechargeable battery pack and charging stand, which coincidentally is the next thing on this list.

Read our in-depth Xbox Series X|S Wireless controller review

The best Xbox controller charging station

The Xbox Wireless Controller comes in a number of colors and limited editions. (Image credit: Windows Central / PowerA)

7. PowerA Solo Charging Station The best charging station for Xbox Series X|S controllers Specifications Battery life: 20 hours Charging connection: USB-A cable Colors: Black and white Today's Best Deals View Black Friday Deal at Amazon Reasons to buy + Inexpensive + Compact shape doesn't require a lot of room + Provides a rechargeable battery for the Xbox Series X|S controller Reasons to avoid - Lower battery life than what AA batteries provide

For people who do use an Xbox controller while PC gaming, it's a convenient idea to get a controller charging station and the one we recommend most comes from PowerA. In case you aren't familiar, PowerA is a trusted tech brand that produces officially licensed game accessories for various platforms including PC and Xbox. So you know you can trust the devices it manufactures.

This purchase nets you a charging station that plugs into your laptop or PC via a USB-A cable as well as a rechargeable battery that can be installed into any official Xbox Series X|S Wireless Controller. The thing to note is that the battery pack only lasts up to 20 hours, which is half of what AA batteries can do in an Xbox Controller. However, the convenience of being able to set the controller down on a docking station to recharge rather than having to occasionally replace batteries makes up for this difference.

It comes in either black or white with a matching charging pack, so you can determine which color will look best with your Xbox Series X|S controller.

The best microphone for PC gaming

Many of us at Windows Central either currently use a Blue Yeti or have relied on them in the past. (Image credit: Windows Central)

8. Logitech Blue Yeti The best microphone for PC gaming Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Sample rate: 48 kHz Polar patterns: Cardioid, Bidirectional, Omnidirectional, Stereo Frequency response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz Max SPL: 120 dB (THD: 0.5% 1 kHz) Today's Best Deals View Black Friday Deal at Amazon View at Dell View at Walmart Reasons to buy + Excellent sound recording + Great value for the quality it provides + Comes in three colors + Easily make adjustments with free G HUB software +

Reasons to avoid - There can sometimes be a little bit of a delay

While we technically don't have a review up for the Logitech Blue Yeti, many of us at Windows Central either currently use this microphone in our day-to-day lives or have used one in the past. That's because Logitech's PC microphone offers incredibly good audio quality, especially given that it's less expensive than many other microphones on the market today.

All you have to do is plug it into your laptop or desktop via the USB-A cable, and then you can start using it. Logitech also offers the less expensive Yeti Nano as well as a number of higher-quality microphones, but we specifically like this one for its value and reliable performance.

The best webcam for streaming PC games

A built-in ring light helps improve picture quality. (Image credit: Richard Devine / Windows Central)

9. Razer Kiyo webcam The best charging station for Xbox Series X|S controllers Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Video resolution: 1080p @ 30FPS / 720p @ 60FPS / 480p @ 30FPS / 360p @ 30FPS Field of view: 81.6 ° Image resolution: 4 Megapixels Still image resolution: 1920 x 1080 Today's Best Deals View Black Friday Deal at Amazon View at Walmart View at Best Buy Reasons to buy + Up to 1080 resolution + Built-in ring light around lens + Can easily adjust brightness without needing software + Great picture quality Reasons to avoid - Built-in microphone is quiet - No companion software

If you're thinking about getting into game streaming, then you're going to want a good quality webcam. Serious streamers tend to have a lot of lighting to help their picture quality look better, but gathering all of the necessary equipment is expensive. That's why the Razer Kiyo's built-in ring light around the lens is so handy. It's a far more budget-friendly way of making you show up better on camera.

To be honest, this is a somewhat older webcam by now, but Razer still sells it, and it still makes for a fantastic webcam for new streamers. When our own Richard Devine did his Razer Kiyo webcam review, he was impressed with its 1080p video that produces a "punchy image with nice contrast." However, he did note that the built-in microphone isn't the best. But if you're streaming, you should really have a separate microphone anyway.

Oddly enough, there is no companion software, which could provide more settings options. But on the convenient side of things, you don't have to go into any program to adjust the ring light's brightness. You simply rotate the dial around the light and it will adjust accordingly. It's very easy to use.

How to choose a PC gaming accessory

You can seriously improve your PC gaming experience with the right kinds of accessories. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The quality and type of PC gaming accessories that you need will depend on how you game and how much of it you do. At the very least, you need to have a good gaming monitor with crisp resolution and a good color gamut. The higher the refresh rate and faster the response time, the better you can react to the lastest changes within your gaming environments. Additionally, you want a keyboard and mouse that are responsive to your touch. However, if you like to hear even the quietest sounds or want to communicate with friends effectively, then you need to have a reliable gaming headset as well.

Of course, there are also people who like to stream their gaming sessions. If that's you, then you'll want to have a good quality microphone for focusing in on your voice and cutting out background sounds. Additionally, you'll want a webcam that can record clear video at decent frames per second. Many streamers also like to get a bunch of RGB accessories or lighting to make their rooms look more brightly lit and interesting.

To get the PC accessories that will serve you the best, determine what you need and then make sure to get the peripherals that are rated well.

How we test PC gaming accessories

Here at Windows Central, we always run any devices or accessories that we review through a gauntlet of testing specific to the product. For instance, with gaming monitors, we check for screen tearing and picture quality along with additional convenience features. Part of our testing also includes running colorimeter tests which check a display's color accuracy, contrast, and brightness capabilities. If a product is sold at a good value and works well, then we give it a higher score.

Our goal is to help others determine whether or not an accessory or device is worth buying. So, we're up front with all of the pros as well as the cons for anything we review.

If we're making some suggestions

All of the best accessories for PC gaming listed above will contribute to an overall fun time, but you're undoubtedly not in need of everything. However, if we're making some suggestions, we'll start with the Alienware AW3423DWF gaming monitor. It sits at the top of our best PC gaming monitors roundup thanks to a quality WQHD image, 165Hz refresh rate, 0.1ms response time, and NVIDIA G-Sync technology.

After the visual experience comes the aural experience, and we can't recommend the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset enough. It provides excellent sound quality and captures your voice clearly when communicating with others. It's also very comfortable to wear, so you don't have to worry about your head during a long play session.

For additional suggestions, look at more of our roundups for the best PC gaming mice and best gaming keyboards.