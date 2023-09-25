Best Legion Go accessories 2023: Important peripherals for the gaming handheld
You'll get the most out of your Legion Go with these accessories.
So you've secured a sweet Legion Go gaming handheld for yourself or a loved one. This device is very impressive, but there are some things you can do to improve your experience with it. For one thing, you can ensure you have the very best Legion Go accessories to make gameplay more convenient.
I've scrolled out the best Legion Go peripherals currently available. Of course, considering this handheld doesn't have a long battery life, you might also want to check out my list of the best Legion Go power banks.
If you want to play your Legion Go on a monitor or TV, then you're going to need a reliable dock, and I personally prefer this one. It's got enough wattage to charge up your handheld while displaying it on another screen. Plus, the built-in fan can help keep your device cool so it performs better. The fun RGB lighting can also add a fun vibe to any room.
It's an unfortunate fact that the Legiong Go doesn't have the best battery life. As such, you will benefit from a power bank with enough wattage to charge the gaming handheld back up while you play. Another helpful perk of this 87W, 25,600 mAh battery pack is that it comes with a charging adapter for easier recharging.
Since the Legion Go offers Bluetooth, you can easily connect accessories to it wirelessly. The official wireless Xbox controller is arguably the most comfortable gamepad on the market, so if it's something you like to use, it can make your docked or tabletop mode Legion Go gaming sessions more convenient.
The Legion Go comes in two storage options: 512GB or 1TB. But the microSD card slot also supports up to 2TB cards. So, if you foresee yourself playing a ton of games on this handheld, you should definitely pick up this reliable SanDisk Extreme, which offers fast read and write times for smooth gameplay.
HyperX is my absolute favorite gaming headset brand since it balances quality audio with value pricing. This wireless Cloud III headset is what I personally use, and I love how well game sounds come through the speakers, as well as how clearly it carries my voice to my teammates. Plus, it is very comfortable.
Tomtoc's shoulder sling bag is technically marketed for the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. However, it also has the correct dimensions to fit the Legion Go. A soft padded lining protects the handheld while in transit, and there is plenty of storage space and pockets to pack chargers or other accessories into it.
Everything you need for your Legion Go
Why you can trust Windows Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Whether you like using your Legion Go gaming handheld at home on your couch, lying in bed, or while on a trip, the experience can be even better if you have the right accessories. You can't just go with anything you find, though. Any peripherals you want to buy need to match the Legion Go's dimensions, wattage needs, or other aspects.
The most important of everything on this list is probably the Unitek Cooling Dock. Gaming systems will work far more effectively if they are kept cool with a reliable fan. Additionally, connecting your Legion Go to this dock allows it to display your favorite adventures on a monitor or TV.
Now, the Legion Go comes with either 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage built into it, depending on what version you buy. However, depending on how often you game, you can run out of space quickly. To prevent the tedious need for deleting, archiving, or otherwise rearranging saved data, you'll want to invest in a trusted microSD card. I recommend the SanDisk Extreme 512GB or 1TB cards, which are very fast and allow your games to run smoothly.
Finally, it's unfortunate that the Legion Go doesn't have the best battery life. As such, you'll want to provide a compatible way of supplying power to it if you're away from an outlet. The power bank I trust the most is the Anker 747. It offers 87W output with a high 25,600 mAh capacity so that you can charge the device a few times.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Self-professed gaming geek, Rebecca Spear, is one of Windows Central's gaming editors with a focus on Xbox and PC gaming. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of game guides, previews, features, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market.