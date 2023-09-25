Best Legion Go accessories 2023: Important peripherals for the gaming handheld

So you've secured a sweet Legion Go gaming handheld for yourself or a loved one. This device is very impressive, but there are some things you can do to improve your experience with it. For one thing, you can ensure you have the very best Legion Go accessories to make gameplay more convenient.

I've scrolled out the best Legion Go peripherals currently available. Of course, considering this handheld doesn't have a long battery life, you might also want to check out my list of the best Legion Go power banks.

Unitek Cooling Dock View at Amazon If you want to play your Legion Go on a monitor or TV, then you're going to need a reliable dock, and I personally prefer this one. It's got enough wattage to charge up your handheld while displaying it on another screen. Plus, the built-in fan can help keep your device cool so it performs better. The fun RGB lighting can also add a fun vibe to any room. Anker 747 Power Bank View at Amazon It's an unfortunate fact that the Legiong Go doesn't have the best battery life. As such, you will benefit from a power bank with enough wattage to charge the gaming handheld back up while you play. Another helpful perk of this 87W, 25,600 mAh battery pack is that it comes with a charging adapter for easier recharging. Xbox Core Wireless Controller View at Amazon View at Amazon Since the Legion Go offers Bluetooth, you can easily connect accessories to it wirelessly. The official wireless Xbox controller is arguably the most comfortable gamepad on the market, so if it's something you like to use, it can make your docked or tabletop mode Legion Go gaming sessions more convenient. SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSD Card View at Amazon View at antonline The Legion Go comes in two storage options: 512GB or 1TB. But the microSD card slot also supports up to 2TB cards. So, if you foresee yourself playing a ton of games on this handheld, you should definitely pick up this reliable SanDisk Extreme, which offers fast read and write times for smooth gameplay. HyperX Cloud 3 Wireless Gaming Headset View at Amazon HyperX is my absolute favorite gaming headset brand since it balances quality audio with value pricing. This wireless Cloud III headset is what I personally use, and I love how well game sounds come through the speakers, as well as how clearly it carries my voice to my teammates. Plus, it is very comfortable. Tomtoc Carrying Case View at Amazon Tomtoc's shoulder sling bag is technically marketed for the Steam Deck and ROG Ally. However, it also has the correct dimensions to fit the Legion Go. A soft padded lining protects the handheld while in transit, and there is plenty of storage space and pockets to pack chargers or other accessories into it.

Everything you need for your Legion Go

The Legion Go is a large gaming handheld and only certain accessories will work well with it. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Whether you like using your Legion Go gaming handheld at home on your couch, lying in bed, or while on a trip, the experience can be even better if you have the right accessories. You can't just go with anything you find, though. Any peripherals you want to buy need to match the Legion Go's dimensions, wattage needs, or other aspects.

The most important of everything on this list is probably the Unitek Cooling Dock. Gaming systems will work far more effectively if they are kept cool with a reliable fan. Additionally, connecting your Legion Go to this dock allows it to display your favorite adventures on a monitor or TV.

Now, the Legion Go comes with either 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage built into it, depending on what version you buy. However, depending on how often you game, you can run out of space quickly. To prevent the tedious need for deleting, archiving, or otherwise rearranging saved data, you'll want to invest in a trusted microSD card. I recommend the SanDisk Extreme 512GB or 1TB cards, which are very fast and allow your games to run smoothly.

Finally, it's unfortunate that the Legion Go doesn't have the best battery life. As such, you'll want to provide a compatible way of supplying power to it if you're away from an outlet. The power bank I trust the most is the Anker 747. It offers 87W output with a high 25,600 mAh capacity so that you can charge the device a few times.