Forget the Nintendo Switch 2 and buy one of our favorite handheld gaming PCs instead — The Lenovo Legion Go is now cheaper than $500, thanks to Amazon Prime Day

Take gaming on the go with the Lenovo Legion Go.

We're fast approaching the end of July 2025's Amazon Prime Day sales week, and Amazon is now pulling out the big gun discounts to entice consumers.

One such bargain is this gigantic $200 discount for the vaunted Lenovo Legion Go, a powerful gaming handheld with hardware specs rivalling, and in some cases, surpassing the specs of the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch.

This gaming handheld by Lenovo normally has a mountain-high MSRP of $699.99. However, thanks to Amazon's 29% discount, that price has been cut down to $499.9.

Why should you buy the Lenovo Legion Go?

Look Nintendo Switch, there's a new gaming handheld with Joycons in town and it's spec are more powerful than yours. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

In recent years, the gaming industry has witnessed an explosive competition between gaming handhelds vying for dominance over mobile gaming. These include the likes of the Steam Deck, AUS ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch, and today's topic, the Lenovo Legion Go.

This gaming handheld by Lenovo has been taking the gaming industry by storm since 2024, wowing audiences with its versatile features, accurate Hall Effect joysticks and buttons, a large QHD touchscreen, high-grade performance when running games, and long-lasting battery life.

Even our handheld gaming expert, Rebecca Spears, stated, "It's the perfect option for anyone who cares about seeing the best visuals and playing games that rely heavily on navigation via mouse." in her Lenovo Legion Go review where she gave it 4/5 stars.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specification Lenovo Legion Go Z1 Extreme ASUS ROG Ally Z1 Extreme Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme Display 8.8″ QHD+ (2560 × 1600) IPS, 10-point touch, 500 nits 7″ FHD (1920 × 1080) IPS touch, 500 nits Refresh Rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Memory 16 GB LPDDR5 16 GB LPDDR5 (6400 MT/s) Storage 512 GB PCIe NVMe SSD 512 GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Battery Capacity 49.2 Wh 40 Wh Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Weight 0.85 kg (1.9 lbs) 0.608 kg (1.34 lbs) Ports & Slots Detachable Legion TrueStrike controllers 1× 3.5 mm audio jack 1× ROG XG Mobile/USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, DP 1.4) microSD reader

The Lenovo Legion Go has a ton of positive traits that help it stand from the competition. For starters, it's got a 8.8-inch 16:10 QHD (2560 x 1600) IPS touchscreen with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz, allowing games to be displayed with greater depth, color accuracy, brightness contrast, and resolution than any other handheld.

It has a detachable kickstand and detachable Joycon-like controllers so you can play the Lenovo Legion Go on a desk without having to hold it.

Its performance rate is solid, as it can run graphically intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Baldur's Gate 3 at 30+ FPS rates while maintaining crisp visuals, something that even the ASUS ROG Ally has trouble doing.

Speaking of games, the Lenovo Legion Go has the ability to launch and run games from the Steam and PC Game Pass library apps with no issues.

The Lenovo Legion Go also has a sturdy, ergonomic build that will last for many years of use while being comfy to hold in your hands.

Additionally, the Lenovo Legion Go's controllers feel amazing to use because the face buttons and D-pad are extremely responsive with little to no input delay. On top of that, it has Hall Effect Joysticks, so you won't have to worry about 'Joystick Drifting' making you perform unintentional movements like the Steam Deck's joysticks do.

Lenovo Legion Go's 'FPS Mode'. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

The Lenovo Legion Go's controllers also have a unique 'FPS Mode' where you place the Right Joycon controller into an 'FPS Mode' base and press a switch to make it function like a mouse cursor.

While in this mode, you will be able to use the Lenovo Legion Go to play first-person shooters like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 or Overwatch 2 as if you're using a mouse. It's somewhat weird to use at first, but once you get used to it, you will be nailing headshot after headshot like a pro in no time.

Lastly, the Lenovo Legion Go has a fairly large battery life of two hours on average (or even five hours once you adjust its power settings) before needing to recharge. While the Lenovo Legion Go's battery life is not the most spectacular, it's a solid one for a gaming handheld, and it surpasses the ASUS ROG Ally's one hour and thirty-nine minutes of battery life.

That being said, the Lenovo Legion Go isn't perfect as it has a few limitations for you to consider before buying one. For instance, if you're planning on using this device to play PC games at their highest graphical settings, forget about it.

The Lenovo Legion Go's performance starts to stutter once you start running graphically intensive games at their highest graphical settings, which is mostly due to this gaming handheld's lack of an FPS limiter and no Variable Refresh Rate support.

Also, the Lenovo Legion Go is a bulky gaming handheld thanks to its 8.8-inch screen and weighing in at 1.88lbs, which makes it quite cumbersome for people with smaller hands to hold.

Play all your favorite PC games on the Lenevo Legion Go. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

If you can look past those minor drawbacks, then the Lenovo Legion Go is a worthy purchase as it's one of the best gaming handhelds around, provided you have the budget to pay for it.

One last drawback of the Lenovo Legion Go, which I saved until the end, is its steep MSRP of $699.99. While it is understandable that a gaming handheld like this would be so expensive due to its advanced features, it's still a very high price to pay for (especially if you're on a budget).

Thankfully, this lofty fee has somewhat receded thanks to this lucrative 51% Amazon Prime Day discount, allowing you to get your hands on the Lenovo Legion for $499.9 on Amazon,

Not only is this deal $50 cheaper than Best Buy's Anti-Prime Day deal, but it will save you $200 when buying it on Amazon. With the leftover money, you can use it to sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership to gain access to two-day or even same-day shipping (among many other useful benefits), so you can have the Lenovo Legion Go shipped to you faster.