We're still a ways out from the premiere of the Fallout TV series Season 2, but ahead of its arrival, we've got a first look at some new images that tease just a bit of where we'll be headed.



The official Fallout Bluesky account shared the images on Monday, revealing just a bit more of what viewers can expect in this second outing for the acclaimed series.



In addition to seeing all of the main cast — Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell), Maximus (Aaron Moten), and The Ghoul/Cooper (Walton Goggins) are all present — we've also got a glimpse of Las Vegas well before the bombs fell, and it was reborn as the city of New Vegas.



You can see all the new images of Fallout's second season in the gallery below:

What is Hank up to? Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video Cooper visits the Lucky 38. Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video Maximus and the Brotherhood of Steel. Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video Cooper and Barb attend a pre-war event. Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video Poor Norm. Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video

Most noticeably, one shot shows Cooper in a car while pulling up to the Lucky 38, a resort and casino that players of Fallout: New Vegas will know quite well.



Of course, anyone looking forward to seeing even more won't be waiting much longer, as the Fallout TV series' second season will be showing up during the Opening Night Live at Gamescom showcase on Aug. 19, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET.

The Fallout TV series is a gargantuan hit for Bethesda and Prime Video so far

Look out, New Vegas. (Image credit: Prime Video / Bethesda Softworks)

The first season of the Fallout TV series dropped back in April 2024. While there was plentiful skepticism in the lead-up to its release, the series garnered critical acclaim, with particular praise of the original storytelling that felt faithful to the dark comedy the games are known for.



In my review of Fallout Season 1, I noted that it "hits the ground running, delivering an eight-hour story that feels satisfactory (if perhaps just a bit too snug) while still leaving plenty of room for things to grow in a likely second season and beyond."



The series is helmed by Jonah Nolan and Lisa Joy, with Amazon MGM Studios, Bethesda Game Studios, and Kilter Films producing the show for Prime Video.



As of October 2024, it's also one of Amazon's biggest shows ever, passing 100 million viewers. The series had a secondary effect of introducing the games to more players (or inspiring longtime fans to replay different titles), increasing the sales and active player count of every available Fallout game.



The second season of the Fallout TV series does not have an exact release date, but it is set to premiere at some point in December this year, a markedly faster cadence than many other big TV shows. It's also already been renewed for a third season, even before the arrival of Season 2.



In the meantime, every mainline Fallout game is currently available in Xbox Game Pass. If you haven't watched the first season yet, it's currently available to stream on Prime Video, and is also available for purchase on 4K Blu-Ray.



Spoiler warning beyond this point for anyone who hasn't watched the first season.

What's coming in Fallout Season 2?

The Ghoul has unfinished business in the west. (Image credit: Amazon)

The first season of the Fallout TV series ended on a bittersweet note, with power brought back online for Shady Sands. Unfortunately, it came at a cost, with Lucy learning the truth about her father's involvement in nuking the town.



Her father (Hank) fled in a suit of stolen power armor, arriving at the iconic town of New Vegas. Meanwhile, Lucy continued to travel with The Ghoul (who is also the pre-war actor Cooper) while Maximus became further ingratiated with the Brotherhood of Steel.



It's not clear exactly what's next, but no matter what, New Vegas will play a key role. We'll also be getting even more flashbacks that continue the story of everything that happened before the atomic bombs fell.



