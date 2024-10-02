The Fallout TV series has crossed an incredible milestone

There's a lot of fans of The Ghoul in the Fallout TV series, as played by Walton Goggins.

The first season of the Fallout TV series arrived on Prime Video earlier this year to critical praise.

The series quickly became one of the three most watched shows on Prime, and went on to win a couple of Emmys.

The Fallout TV series has reached over 100 million viewers so far.

A second season is in production, but there's no current release date.

The nuclear Wasteland continues to put up impressive numbers.

The Fallout TV series has crossed 100 million viewers, as shared by the official Fallout on Prime Twitter (X) account on Wednesday. This comes just weeks after the series —produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Bethesda Game Studios, and Kilter Films, and based on the game franchise of the same name that's helmed by Bethesda — won a couple of Emmy awards, though it and other nominees were largely locked out by the well-lauded Hulu series Shogun.

Fallout first arrived exclusively on Prime Video earlier this year on April 10, where it quickly became one of the top three shows watched on Amazon's subscription service. A second season of the series is in production, though there's not currently a release date or a release window to expect.

In my review of the first season of Fallout, I wrote that "Fallout represents some of the best of what game-to-TV adaptions can offer, carrying forward the look, action, and ideas of the iconic franchise while providing multiple viewpoints in a season that'll leave fans and newcomers alike wanting more."

The Fallout franchise continues to grow

Fallout 76 is finally getting pets later this year. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

While players and show watchers continue to wait for the second season and Fallout 5, there's still things happening in the world of Fallout games.

Fallout 76 in particular is continuing to get new updates and free expansions like the recent Milepost Zero addition, which allows players to escort caravans and keep them safe in exchange for special rewards. Bethesda Game Studios is also finally adding in support for four-legged friends, with a recent announcement that players will get to add dogs and cats to their camps at some point later this year.

Meanwhile, players will also be able to start roleplaying as Ghouls when the option to play as an irradiated mutant arrives in Fallout 76 sometime in early 2025.

Fallout 76 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Like other Xbox first-party games, it's also included in Xbox Game Pass.