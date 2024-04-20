Fallout TV series Season 2 FAQ: News, timeline, and everything you need to know

Bethesda Game Studios has worked on its iconic post-apocalyptic game franchise since before it was acquired in 2007, and the series keeps getting bigger. After numerous games, Bethesda teamed up with Kilter Films and Amazon MGM Studios in order to bring the world of Fallout to a new medium on Prime Video.

With the Fallout TV series, Fallout expanded through an eight-episode season that took players further into the story than ever before. The series was a huge hit, and Amazon MGM Studios didn't wait long to renew the series for a second season. Here are the answers to some frequently asked questions, alongside everything we know about the Fallout TV series Season 2.

What is the Fallout TV series?

Best answer: Fallout is a TV series on Prime Video adapted from the game ZeniMax Media franchise of the same name. The show is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Kilter Films, Bethesda Game Studios, and Bethesda Softworks.

Aaron Moten as Maximus in the Fallout TV series. (Image credit: Prime Video)

A deal was first reached between to adapt Fallout into a TV series in July 2020. Husband and wife pair Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy of Kilter Films helped Amazon MGM Studios create the adaption, bringing in Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet as writers and showrunners.

On the ZeniMax Media side, Todd Howard of Bethesda Game Studios and James Altman of Bethesda Softworks also served as executive producers on the series. Composer Ramin Djawadi provided the score for the show.

The first season of the Fallout TV series premiered on April 10, 2024, with all eight episodes dropping at once. Just eight days later, we learned that the series was renewed for Season 2.

In our review of the Fallout TV series' first season, I wrote that "Almost everything on screen showed me that Nolan, Robertson-Dworet, Wagner, and everyone else involved in the creation of this series just get it. We might be waiting a long time for a new game, but this is the next chapter of Fallout, and I'm excited to see where it leads in the future."

I also interviewed Nolan, Wagner, and Robertson-Dworet about the process of adapting Fallout into a TV series.

Fallout TV series timeline

Best answer: The Fallout TV series takes place in 2296, making its events the latest chronological part of the Fallout franchise.

The Ghoul, played by Walton Goggins. (Image credit: Prime Video)

We have a definitive timeline that makes it very clear where the Fallout TV series fits in the greater timeline. You can see the timeline of the Fallout games below, though it's important to note that the flashback sequences in the series and Fallout 4 take place before 2077.

The atomic bombs fall everywhere — 2077

Fallout 76 — 2102

Fallout — 2161

Fallout Tactics — 2197

Fallout 2 — 2241

Fallout 3 — 2277

Fallout: New Vegas — 2281

Fallout 4 — 2287

Fallout TV series — 2296

As you can clearly see, the Fallout TV series is the latest thing in the franchise chronologically, taking place nine years after the events of Fallout 4, 15 years after Fallout: New Vegas, and 19 years after Fallout 3.

Fallout TV series Season 2 cast

Best answer: The cast of the Fallout TV series includes Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins.

Knight Titus in Power Armor alongside Maximus. (Image credit: Prime Video)

While the official cast list for Fallout's second season has not been released, we're expecting a large portion of the cast for the first season to return. The lead protagonists, Lucy MacLean, Maximus, and Cooper Howard/The Ghoul, are played by Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins, respectively, and there's no reason to think they won't be back.

We should also see Lucy's father Hank and brother Norm again, as portrayed by Kyle MacLachlan and Moises Arias. Another likely returning member of the cast could be Matt Berry, who provides the voice for the Mr. Handy line of robots.

Best answer: Season 2 of the Fallout TV series does not currently have a release date.

The Brotherhood of Steel in battle. (Image credit: Prime Video)

We don't have a release date or even a release window for Season 2 of the Fallout TV series yet. Many shows are taking longer and longer to make, especially shows that feature a hefty amount of CGI. A conservative estimate could place the arrival of Season 2 around sometime in early 2026, but we'll have to wait and see.

It's certainly possible the next installment of the show could arrive sooner, as the teams now have experience from working on the first season, including a number of props and outfits that can presumably be reused.