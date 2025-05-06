DOOM: The Dark Ages is already on sale ahead of its release next week — Rip and tear into savings with this deal

Rip and Tear into hellish enemies at a lower price point with this sweet DOOM: The Dark Ages deal.

The highly anticipated DOOM: The Dark Ages medieval first-person shooter that serves as a prequel to DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal is already on sale ahead of its May 15, 2025 release date.



While the Standard Edition usually sells for $69.99, PC players can get the Steam version of it for $58.09 at Fanatical while this deal lasts.

The Premium Edition, which grants 2-day early access on May 12, is also on sale, bringing the price down from $99.99 to $82.99 at GMG or at Fanatical. These are the best deals I've found yet for the PC versions.

We can't wait to dive into this gritty new medieval DOOM

DOOM: The Dark Ages | Official Trailer 2 (4K) | Available May 15, 2025 - YouTube Watch On

DOOM: The Dark Ages is one of the most anticipated Xbox and PC games of 2025, not only because it is the latest DOOM game, but because id Software has given it a unique medieval aesthetic and weaponry.

It certainly stands out from other games in the series.

Our own Samuel Tolbert has been very excited for this latest entry ever since it was first announced. He is currently playing DOOM: The Dark Ages and his review will go live on May 9, 2025, so check in later for that.

If you're interested in learning more about the game ahead of its release, you can head over to Samuel's guide — Everything you need to know about DOOM: The Dark Ages.

While I highlighted deals for two editions of DOOM: The Dark Ages, there are actually three editions total: Standard Edition, Premium Edition, and Collector's Bundle.

You can learn more about the differences between these editions at our DOOM: The Dark Ages buying guide.

Suffice it to say, players who pay more for the Premium Edition get a few extra goodies, including 2-Day early access. Meanwhile, those who spring for the Collector's Bundle, which sells for $199.99 at Microsoft, get a sweet 12-inch DOOM Slayer statue in addition to everything in the Premium Edition.

There aren't any deals for the Collector's Bundle, but you can definitely rip and tear into savings when you purchase either the Standard Edition or the Premium Edition.

DOOM: The Dark Ages releases on May 15, 2025 for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. Those who pay for the Premium Edition or the Collector's Bundle gain 2-day early access on May 12, 2025.