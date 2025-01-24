DOOM: The Dark Ages Collector's Edition is now available to buy—here's what you get in the Standard, Premium, and Collector's editions
All versions come with a free digital skin, but you can pay $199.99 for 12-inches of Doom
It's official, DOOM: The Dark Ages is launching on May 15, day one into Xbox Game Pass, as well as on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC. The game will be a medieval prequel to the iconic DOOM (2016) but if you're a die hard fan, you'll probably not be relying on it's Xbox Game Pass release alone, you want to know what's in each edition.
Those who purchase the Premium Edition or Collector's Bundle will get two days early access to the title, as well as some other goodies. Here's what's in all editions and where you can purchase them:
Doom: The Dark Ages - Standard Edition - $69.99
First up, the standard edition which is also available on Xbox Game Pass, will cost $69.99 for you to purchase. However, as a pre-order sweetener, Bethesda is throwing in an exclusive skin, the Void Doom Slayer.
This dark fantasy/sci-fi first-person shooter tells the origin story of the DOOM Slayer's rage, plunging players into a medieval war against Hell. Armed with iconic weapons like the Super Shotgun, the new Shield Saw, and colossal mechs like the Atlan, players will battle demon hordes across massive, visually stunning levels.
Doom: The Dark Ages - Premium Edition - $99.99
The Premium Edition comes with the aforementioned Void Doom Slayer skin, as well as:
- 2 days early access (so from May 13)
- Campaign DLC
- Digital Artbook and soundtrack
- Divinity Skin pack
If you are planning on playing Doom: The Dark Ages on Xbox Game Pass, you can simply upgrade your Standard Edition to the Premium Edition by purchasing the Premium Upgrade for $34.99 at Xbox.
This gets you the Standard Edition, with the pre-order skin but the added bonus of 2 days early access.
Doom: The Dark Ages - Collector’s Bundle - $199.99
Now here's where things get really interesting. The Doom: The Dark Ages Collector's Edition comes with a bunch of physical and digital goodies. You will receive a physical version of the Premium Edition, with everything that pertains plus a 12" Doom Slayer Statue and a key card replica in a steelbook. So here's everything for $199.99
- 2 days early access (so from May 13)
- Campaign DLC
- Digital Artbook and soundtrack
- Divinity Skin pack
- 12 inch Doom Slayer statue
- Key card replica in steelbook
Everything in the Premium Edition, with the 2 days early access but with some physical loot. Display your very own Doom Slayer with a 12-inch statue and a sturdy steelbook encased key card replica.
"In DOOM: The Dark Ages you will feel like a super weapon in the center of a medieval war against hell."
In our hands-off preview of Doom: The Dark Ages, we were already sold on the grim medieval setting, perfectly suited for the violent, saw-shield-wielding chaos that awaits., but recently we got even more of a taste at the Xbox Developer Direct. This dark fantasy epic is shaping up to be a must-play addition to Xbox Game Pass and we can't wait. Planning to play on PC? Make sure your rig is ready for the action by checking out the DOOM: The Dark Ages PC Requirements ahead of its May launch.
DOOM: The Dark Ages is slated to launch on May 15, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. You'll get two-day early access if you preorder the Premium Edition of the game. Like all Xbox first-party games, the standard edition is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.
