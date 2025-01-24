DOOM: The Dark Ages Collector's Edition is now available to buy—here's what you get in the Standard, Premium, and Collector's editions

Here's what you get with every edition of Doom: The Dark Ages

It's official, DOOM: The Dark Ages is launching on May 15, day one into Xbox Game Pass, as well as on PlayStation 5 and Windows PC. The game will be a medieval prequel to the iconic DOOM (2016) but if you're a die hard fan, you'll probably not be relying on it's Xbox Game Pass release alone, you want to know what's in each edition.



Those who purchase the Premium Edition or Collector's Bundle will get two days early access to the title, as well as some other goodies. Here's what's in all editions and where you can purchase them:

Doom: The Dark Ages - Standard Edition - $69.99

All pre-orders, including the standard edition come with the Void Doom Slayer skin (Image credit: Bethesda/ID Software)

First up, the standard edition which is also available on Xbox Game Pass, will cost $69.99 for you to purchase. However, as a pre-order sweetener, Bethesda is throwing in an exclusive skin, the Void Doom Slayer.

Doom: The Dark Ages - Premium Edition - $99.99

The Premium Edition comes with the aforementioned Void Doom Slayer skin, as well as:

2 days early access (so from May 13)

Campaign DLC

Digital Artbook and soundtrack

Divinity Skin pack

If you are planning on playing Doom: The Dark Ages on Xbox Game Pass, you can simply upgrade your Standard Edition to the Premium Edition by purchasing the Premium Upgrade for $34.99 at Xbox.

Doom: The Dark Ages - Collector’s Bundle - $199.99

Image 1 of 3 12 inches of Doom AND the game (Image credit: Bethesda/ID Software) (Image credit: Bethesda/ID Software) (Image credit: Bethesda/ID Software)

Now here's where things get really interesting. The Doom: The Dark Ages Collector's Edition comes with a bunch of physical and digital goodies. You will receive a physical version of the Premium Edition, with everything that pertains plus a 12" Doom Slayer Statue and a key card replica in a steelbook. So here's everything for $199.99

2 days early access (so from May 13)

Campaign DLC

Digital Artbook and soundtrack

Divinity Skin pack

12 inch Doom Slayer statue

Key card replica in steelbook

Doom: The Dark Ages - Collectors Bundle | $199.99 at Bethesda



Everything in the Premium Edition, with the 2 days early access but with some physical loot. Display your very own Doom Slayer with a 12-inch statue and a sturdy steelbook encased key card replica.



Also at: Microsoft

"In DOOM: The Dark Ages you will feel like a super weapon in the center of a medieval war against hell."

In our hands-off preview of Doom: The Dark Ages, we were already sold on the grim medieval setting, perfectly suited for the violent, saw-shield-wielding chaos that awaits., but recently we got even more of a taste at the Xbox Developer Direct. This dark fantasy epic is shaping up to be a must-play addition to Xbox Game Pass and we can't wait. Planning to play on PC? Make sure your rig is ready for the action by checking out the DOOM: The Dark Ages PC Requirements ahead of its May launch.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is slated to launch on May 15, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. You'll get two-day early access if you preorder the Premium Edition of the game. Like all Xbox first-party games, the standard edition is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.