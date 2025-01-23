DOOM: The Dark Ages PC requirements and specs — Can your computer run id Software's latest shooter?

It's time to get set and make sure you're ready for DOOM: The Dark Ages. This medieval prequel to DOOM (2016) is unleashing the Slayer against even more demons, with brutal new weapons and combat options, including the ability to pilot a mech and ride a dragon.

It's the biggest game yet from developer id Software, the team that's helmed the DOOM franchise since the original game. This team has a history of pushing PC games to the absolute limit while also ensuring their titles run smoothly on the latest hardware.

DOOM: The Dark Ages runs on id Tech 8, the latest iteration of id Software's proprietary engine that it shares with sister studio MachineGames. With this new technology, id Software is pushing its visuals like never before, including what's possible with ray tracing, as DOOM: The Dark Ages supports full path tracing.

With that in mind, it's a great idea for you to go ahead and check the official PC requirements for DOOM: The Dark Ages to ensure your computer is capable. I've gathered all the information you need below.

DOOM: The Dark Ages PC requirements and specs

DOOM: The Dark Ages requires a ray-tracing capable GPU. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and id Software have shared the official PC requirements for DOOM: The Dark Ages, confirming that the game will require a ray-tracing capable graphics card. You'll also need to have an NVME SSD to install the game on. This is similar to the requirements for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a recent game developed by MachineGames using id Tech.

Minimum requirements

The minimum requirements for the game are meant to be enough to play it at 1080p 60 FPS with low settings.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-10700K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7-10700K GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super or AMD RX 6600

NVIDIA RTX 2060 Super or AMD RX 6600 OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 16GB

16GB STORAGE: 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available)

Recommended

The Recommended requirements for DOOM: The Dark Ages should be enough to play at 1440p 60 FPS with the High settings enabled.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7-12700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7-12700K GPU: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800

NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 32GB

32GB STORAGE: 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available)

Ultra 4K

As the name implies, the Ultra 4K requirements are meant in order to play DOOM: The Dark Ages at 4K 60 FPS with Ultra settings enabled. This does not include path tracing.

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7-12700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7-12700K GPU: NVIDIA RTX 4080 or AMD RX 7900XT

NVIDIA RTX 4080 or AMD RX 7900XT OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 32GB

32GB STORAGE: 512GB or higher NVME SSD (100GB Available)

How to check your Windows PC specs

So, maybe you don't remember what hardware your computer has. That's okay! Checking your specs and learning what you have installed is a simple process.

Type dxdiag in your Windows taskbar.

in your Windows taskbar. Choose dxdiag to run the diagnostic tool and grab your info.

to run the diagnostic tool and grab your info. The system tab will show memory information for your Windows PC.

will show memory information for your Windows PC. The display tab has the various information on your graphics capabilities.

How to upgrade your Windows PC

If you need to upgrade your computer, the exact process you'll undergo will depend on what is out of date. Do you just need more RAM? That's often easy to add. Do you need a new graphics card? It might be possible to upgrade, depending on your power supply situation. Is your CPU years out of date? It's time to build or buy a new PC.

We've got a variety of guides across Windows Central that can help with this process.

Can DOOM: The Dark Ages run on gaming handhelds?

Get ready. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

While the majority of players are still opting to play PC games on their rigs, gaming handhelds are growing in popularity, with more and more players picking one up as a way to dip their toes into PC gaming or just find a more flexible way to play games. The very nature of a gaming handheld means that they have lighter specs than what's possible in a dedicated desktop, but clever optimization can take them far.

Here's what we can roughly expect for DOOM: The Dark Ages on gaming handhelds.

Will DOOM: The Dark Ages run on Steam Deck? DOOM: The Dark Ages is not likely to run well on the Steam Deck, or at all. Much like with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the game simply needs stronger ray tracing hardware than what Valve's handheld machine can offer.

Will DOOM: The Dark Ages run on ASUS ROG Ally or Lenovo Legion Go? The ASUS ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go have stronger hardware than the Steam Deck. As such, it's possible that you'll be able to run DOOM: The Dark Ages on these machines, so long as you're willing to turn the majority of settings down. That's even more true of the stronger (and more expensive) ASUS ROG Ally X.

From what I've seen so far, DOOM: The Dark Ages looks to be one of the biggest games of the year, and a huge boon to the Xbox first-party slate in 2025. With a medieval tone, new weapons to master, not to mention a dragon and mech, there's plenty to love.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is slated to launch on May 15, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PlayStation 5. You'll get two-day early access if you preorder the Premium Edition of the game. Like all Xbox first-party games, the standard edition is included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.