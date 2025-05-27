Nightreign is a radical new spin on the Elden Ring gameplay formula, so get ready.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco's Elden Ring Nightreign returns players to the world of colossal bosses and fiercesome foes. This time, however, players are expected to team up in co-op using somewhat prebuilt characters, fighting across an ever-shrinking map.

In order to ensure you're ready to hop in immediately, I've gathered all the details on Elden Ring Nightreign's PC requirements. Take a look at all the details below to determine if you need to upgrade something in your computer, or maybe even start a new build.

Elden Ring Nightreign — PC requirements and specs

The PC requirements for Elden Ring Nightreign are fairly similar to the requirements for Elden Ring and its 2024 expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree.

Because of that, these requirements are well below the needed specifications for many other modern games, and it's extraordinarily unlikely that you won't have the PC hardware necessary for running Nightreign well, so long as you bought or built your computer sometime in the last 6 or 7 years.

Minimum requirements

The minimum requirements should allow you to play Elden Ring Nightreign with decent visual quality, though you'll want to turn a few settings down in order to keep the framerate smooth.

CPU: Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i5-10600 or AMD Ryzen 5 5500 GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 12GB

12GB STORAGE: 30GB

Recommended requirements

Meeting the recommended requirements means you'll be able to have more settings turned all the way up, ensuring a visually pleasing experience in co-op.

CPU: Intel Core i5-11500 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600

Intel Core i5-11500 or AMD Ryzen 5 5600 GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX VEGA 56 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 8GB or AMD Radeon RX VEGA 56 8GB OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 16GB

16GB STORAGE: 30GB

Elden Ring — How to check your PC specs

Maybe it's been a while, and you don't exactly remember what hardware you have installed in your computer. Don't worry, it's easy to check. Just follow these instructions:

Type dxdiag in the Windows taskbar.

in the Windows taskbar. Select dxdiag for the diagnostic tool, and grab your information.

for the diagnostic tool, and grab your information. The system tab will show you memory details for your Windows PC.

will show you memory details for your Windows PC. The display tab has the details on your graphics capabilities.

How to upgrade your PC for Elden Ring Nightreign

Bluntly, it is extremely unlikely that your gaming computer doesn't meet the minimum requirements for playing Elden Ring Nightreign. If that is somehow the case, it's very likely that you need to buy or build a completely new machine, especially if the CPU is what's out of date.

I've linked some guides below that will guide you through the process of upgrading various aspects of your computer, or alternatively (and ideally, in this situation) building a completely new gaming rig.

Does Elden Ring Nightreign run on gaming handhelds?

Even if it's still the minority, many players now enjoy being able to play their PC games with a dedicated handheld device such as Valve's Steam Deck or the ASUS ROG Ally.

Having a gaming handheld means you can't upgrade most of your hardware, which limits the newer games that are possible to play. In exchange, you get greatly increased portability, allowing you to keep playing a game even if you're flying off somewhere on a work trip or vacation.

Does Elden Ring Nightreign run on Steam Deck? Elden Ring Nightreign should run okay on Steam Deck. The game is one of a small handful still launching on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, meaning the Steam Deck should have the hardware to keep the experience smooth as long as you're willing to turn most of the graphics settings down.

Does Elden Ring Nightreign run on ROG Ally, Legion Go, and other gaming handhelds? Elden Ring Nightreign should run on the ASUS ROG Ally and other higher-end gaming handhelds without issue. Because these models have stronger hardware than the Steam Deck, players should be able to use them without turning all the settings down.

Elden Ring Nightreign is slated to launch on May 30, 2025 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.