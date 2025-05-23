Shift Up made a splash with Stellar Blade in 2024, bringing a fast-paced action game to PlayStation 5. Now, PC players are going to be able to jump in and explore a ruined Earth with EVE.

It's the latest in a growing list of PlayStation Studios games on Windows PC and so, if you want to play Stellar Blade on PC, it's time to check the requirements and make sure your system is ready.

Stellar Blade — PC requirements and specs

Shift Up has provided the PC requirements for Stellar Blade, giving details on the kind of hardware that it'll take to run the game at varying quality levels. No matter what resolution or graphics setting you're using, you'll need 75GB of free space. While not required if you're playing on the minimum settings, an SSD is strongly recommended for a smoother experience.

Curiously, three of the four presets also recommend the same level of CPU, indicating there's more differentiation depending on what kind of graphics card you have installed in your computer. Stellar Blade is confirmed to support a completely unlocked frame rate, making this even more curious.

Minimum Requirements

The minimum requirements for Stellar Blade should be enough to play at 1080p 60 FPS with the Low graphics preset.

CPU: Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 16GB

16GB STORAGE: 75GB HDD (SSD is recommended)

Recommended Requirements

If you meet the Recommended requirements, you should be able to play at 1440p 60 FPS with Medium graphics settings enabled.

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 16GB

16GB STORAGE: 75GB SSD

High Requirements

If you meet the High requirements, you'll still be able to run the game at 1440p 60 FPS, but now with the High graphics setting.

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 16GB

16GB STORAGE: 75GB SSD

Very High Requirements

If you meet the Very High requirements, you can play Stellar Blade at 4K 60 FPS, complete with the graphics turned up to Very High.

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT OS: Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit or Windows 11 64-bit RAM: 16GB

16GB STORAGE: 75GB SSD

Stellar Blade — How to check your PC specs

Checking your PC hardware is easy. Don't worry if you're not sure about a particular specification, just follow these steps:

Type dxdiag in the Windows taskbar.

in the Windows taskbar. Select dxdiag to run the diagnostic tool and grab your information.

to run the diagnostic tool and grab your information. The system tab will show you memory details for your Windows PC.

will show you memory details for your Windows PC. The display tab has all the details on your graphics capabilities.

How to upgrade your PC for Stellar Blade

Upgrading your computer in order to play Stellar Blade (or even to play it at a higher graphics setting) might be reasonable or challenging, depending on exactly what you have.

If you just need a slightly stronger graphics card or more RAM, you'll probably be able to upgrade your desktop with ease. If your CPU doesn't meet the minimum requirements, however, you might need to look at building or buying a completely new PC.

I've linked some guides below that can help with different aspects of upgrading your computer or building a new machine for the first time.

Does Stellar Blade run on gaming handhelds?

While desktops and laptops remain the most popular way to play PC games, there's a growing niche audience that likes to play using gaming handhelds.

This provides a number of advantages, primarily portability, as it's easy to take a Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally with you to the couch or on a trip as opposed to hauling a heavy computer everywhere.

Here is everything we know so far about running Stellar Blade on gaming handhelds:

Does Stellar Blade run on Steam Deck? Yes. The official Stellar Blade X (Twitter) account posted a video showing Stellar Blade running on a Steam Deck. While you'll have to turn a few settings down, you should absolutely a get a smooth experience playing on Valve's handheld.

Does Stellar Blade run on ROG Ally, Legion Go, and other gaming handhelds? Stellar Blade should work well on other gaming handhelds, as they all have stronger processing power than the Steam Deck. That's especially true of the extra-expensive ASUS ROG Ally X.

Stellar Blade is currently available on PlayStation 5 and is slated to launch on Windows PC (via Steam) on June 11, 2025.