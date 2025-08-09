GPT-4o Is Back From the Dead — The “Best Friend” of Many ChatGPT Users Now Comes at a Price

Paid users can now choose between the newer GPT-5 or the more personable GPT-4o.

GPT-4o is back, at least for select users. Following backlash caused by the model going away in favor of GPT-5, OpenAI decided to let ChatGPT Plus users continue to use GPT-4o.

Sometimes internet outrage works. In the spirit of fans forcing Sonic the Hedgehog to be redesigned, criticism pushed OpenAI to bring back GPT-4o. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman discussed that feedback and the steps made in response on X.

GPT-5 rollout updates:*We are going to double GPT-5 rate limits for ChatGPT Plus users as we finish rollout.*We will let Plus users choose to continue to use 4o. We will watch usage as we think about how long to offer legacy models for.*GPT-5 will seem smarter starting…August 8, 2025

Most notably, GPT-Plus users will be able to choose to use GPT-4o, a variant of the GPT-4 model. The CEO also specified that ChatGPT will be more clear on which model answers a specific query and promised that the company will watch this situation to shape how long it offers legacy models in the future.

The "o" in GPT-4o stands for "omni." The model was made to be a faster and cheaper variant of GPT-4.

While GPT-4o is back as an option, using it now requires a paid subscription.

What is GPT-5?

GPT-5 is the latest AI model from OpenAI. It is more capable than its predecessor, though some people consider the tool to be "cold." (Image credit: Getty Images | VCG)

GPT-5 is the latest model from OpenAI. The tech company announced the model on August 7 and rolled it out globally the same day.

There are four variations of GPT-5: gpt-5, gpt-5-mini, gpt-5-nano, and gpt-5-chat. ChatGPT will pick the best model to respond to a query automatically, though you can also manually choose options like "Think Longer" and "Deep Research."

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GPT-5 was designed to be more accurate and reliable than previous OpenAI models. It is also supposed to be less prone to hallucinations.

OpenAI abruptly shifted away from its older models with the release of GPT-5, which upset some users. GPT-5 presents itself in a way that's very different from GPT-4o, and it is not considered an upgrade by everyone.

Why do some people prefer GPT-4o?

Users created a petition to bring back GPT-4o as an option in ChatGPT. (Image credit: Getty Images | NurPhoto)

Many consider GPT-4o to feel more personable than its successor. The older model often infused humor or "personality" into responses and conversations — at least to the extent an LLM can emulate a personality.

GPT-5 is more capable than GPT-4o, but the newer model generally feels more formal. Answers are often straightforward and devoid of jokes or a playful tone, even if those are requested.

I prefer the accuracy-focused nature of GPT-5, but I use ChatGPT for research and proofing content. I've never had what I would call a casual conversation with ChatGPT.

Many Reddit users rely on ChatGPT in a very different way, with some going as far as to call ChatGPT their "soul companion" or "best friend."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has discussed why using ChatGPT as a therapist is a privacy nightmare. Research from several teams suggests that overdependence on AI can negatively impact critical thinking, cause brain atrophy, and increase loneliness.

Even ChatGPT itself will suggest you take a break if you interact with the tool for too long. Respectfully, I believe some Reddit users should take that advice.

Who can use GPT-4o?

To use GPT-4o, you need to have a ChatGPT Plus subscription. (Image credit: Getty Images | SOPA Images)

With the rollout of GPT-5, OpenAI announced the deprecation of older GPT models. That meant that for a short time, GPT-4o was unavailable to anyone.

After backlash from users, OpenAI has changed its plans and now allows ChatGPT Plus users to choose GPT-4o if they would like.

That remedy is unlikely to quell critics, however, since it places the preferred model of some users behind a paywall. ChatGPT Plus costs $20 per month, which means users who prefer to use GPT-4o now have to pay for a model that was free until just a few days ago.