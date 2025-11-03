OpenAI might skip GPT‑6 entirely — and the reason is stranger than you think
OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman teased that the next ChatGPT might not be called GPT‑6 at all — but GPT‑6‑7, a tongue‑in‑cheek nod to Gen Alpha slang that could hint at deeper branding shifts.
Earlier this year, OpenAI launched GPT-5, which can arguably be considered the most sought-after and long-anticipated AI model to date. This can be attributed to comments from key leaders in the industry like CEO Sam Altman, who promised with "a high degree of scientific certainty" that GPT-5 will be smarter than GPT-4 (which he admitted "kind of sucks").
However, the model seemingly failed to meet these high expectations, with multiple users expressing their frustrations with the upgrade, further claiming that it has degraded ChatGPT's user experience.
Even Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates had already predicted that OpenAI's GPT technology had plateaued, citing modest improvements 2 years prior to GPT-5's launch. However, Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk seems to think that it could be a worthwhile upgrade. "OpenAI is going to eat Microsoft alive," Musk indicated following the model's launch.