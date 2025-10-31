Bill Gates recently warned of an AI bubble — likening it to the dot-com era's hype-driven overvaluations: "There are a ton of these investments that will be dead ends."

Microsoft's co-founder compared today’s AI bubble to the dot-com bubble, citing investor enthusiasm and overvalued companies.

Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation, during the Bloomberg Philanthropies 2025 Global Business Forum in New York, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 24, 2025.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently indicated the world is in the midst of an AI bubble. (Image credit: Getty Images | Bloomberg)

Generative AI has undoubtedly revolutionized the world across a wide range of sectors since its emergence, including medicine, education, computing, and more. However, investors and users have raised critical concerns and skepticism, citing that the technology might be a passing fad despite the billions of dollars invested in the ever-evolving landscape.

As NVIDIA briefly became the world's first $5 trillion company, CEO Jensen Huang dismissed claims of an AI bubble, further suggesting that the technology will drive revolutionary scientific breakthroughs and global innovation. Contrary to popular opinion, the executive says AI is driven by real demand.