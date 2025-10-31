Bill Gates recently warned of an AI bubble — likening it to the dot-com era's hype-driven overvaluations: "There are a ton of these investments that will be dead ends."

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently indicated the world is in the midst of an AI bubble.

Generative AI has undoubtedly revolutionized the world across a wide range of sectors since its emergence, including medicine, education, computing, and more. However, investors and users have raised critical concerns and skepticism, citing that the technology might be a passing fad despite the billions of dollars invested in the ever-evolving landscape.

As NVIDIA briefly became the world's first $5 trillion company, CEO Jensen Huang dismissed claims of an AI bubble, further suggesting that the technology will drive revolutionary scientific breakthroughs and global innovation. Contrary to popular opinion, the executive says AI is driven by real demand.

However, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates takes a different view, claiming the world is in the midst of an AI bubble during a recent interview on CNBC's Squawk Box show (via Business Insider). However, the philanthropic billionaire indicated that the AI bubble is quite different from the Netherlands' "tulip mania" in the 1630s, when tulip prices reached an all-time high before suddenly dropping. "That's not where we are," the executive added.