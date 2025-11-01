"The virtuous cycle of AI has arrived" — NVIDIA's CEO believes AI can address $100 trillion of the world's industries as the market accelerates

Has the AI boom reached a tipping point, or is it more about pandering to investors?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivers the keynote address at the GTC AI Conference in San Jose, California, on March 18, 2025.
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang believes the AI boom has reached a tipping point, driving market valuations up. (Image credit: Getty Images | JOSH EDELSON)

South Korea is currently hosting its APEC CEO Summit, and NVIDIA's CEO took to the stage on Friday to speak about the future of AI.

The keynote speech came just a couple of days after NVIDIA became the first company in history to hit a $5 trillion market valuation, a meteoric rise after becoming the first company with a $4 trillion valuation just a few months ago.