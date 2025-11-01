"The virtuous cycle of AI has arrived" — NVIDIA's CEO believes AI can address $100 trillion of the world's industries as the market accelerates

South Korea is currently hosting its APEC CEO Summit, and NVIDIA's CEO took to the stage on Friday to speak about the future of AI.

The keynote speech came just a couple of days after NVIDIA became the first company in history to hit a $5 trillion market valuation, a meteoric rise after becoming the first company with a $4 trillion valuation just a few months ago.

A dramatic spike in valuation, such as NVIDIA and other AI firms have experienced in 2025, has naturally led many experts to suggest that the AI market is more bubble than boom, especially with the cyclical nature of investments within the industry.